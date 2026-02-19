Simi and Femi Dapson Get Legally Hitched in 50’s Elegance

Simi and Femi’s wedding was a beautiful blend of vintage bridal elegance and modern sophistication, reflecting their love and connection in every detail.

Just days after Valentine's Day, when Video Producer Femi Dapson professed his love for Simi on digital billboards in Lekki Phase 1 and Phase 2, the couple got legally hitched on the 18th of February 2026.

If you know Simi and Femi, then you know that the couple steps out in the most elegant ways, giving a salute to colours that speak class and sophistication .

After giving us an array of rich brown and gold for their introduction last year, they took it a notch higher with their court wedding looks, and we’re here for it.

Simi’s Bridal Elegance

Simi looked absolutely stunning in her short, white wedding gown. It was such a beautiful mix of elegance and playful charm. The delicate lace details gave it a lovely vintage feel, while the high collar and soft puffed sleeves made it feel both timeless and totally modern. It struck that perfect balance between being chic and fun, with the lace trim at the bottom adding a soft, romantic touch. The flared design was just right for a wedding, really bringing out her youthful spirit.

Her hair was styled in gorgeous, soft retro curls that framed her face and shoulders perfectly. They gave her a touch of that 1950s glamour, softening her features in the most beautiful way while still keeping things fresh and modern. Her makeup was subtle but glowing, with soft pink tones that enhanced her natural beauty, finished off with a delicate, glossy lip, and let’s not forget her bouquet, its long stems elegantly wrapped in pearls that perfectly matched her bracelet and ring, all of which add to her radiant bridal look.

Femi’s Beige Classic Aura

Femi exuded understated elegance in that beige suit. It’s impeccably tailored, doing justice to his frame and making him earn the title of “tall, dark, and handsome.” The soft beige color gave him a warm glow, which was a beautiful sync with Simi’s white dress. Plus, that double-breasted jacket gave his whole look a nice, structured feel and projects pure confidence and style.

His matching tie doesn’t overpower the rest of his outfit; it just enhances it. The rich brown leather shoes add a touch of sophistication, and his sunglasses, worn with an effortless air, give him a cool, composed look, hinting at his relaxed confidence. His accessories are few but well chosen, like the sleek watch on his wrist, which adds just the right finishing touch.