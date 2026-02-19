Celebrating Real Connection: Closeup Hosts Unforgettable ‘Be My Val’ Parties at UNILAG and DELSU, Tour Continues to UNIZIK, UNIPORT and UNIJOS

#FeaturedPost

This Valentine’s Day, love, laughter, and confidence took over campuses as Closeup rolled out its Be My Val Party across the University of Lagos (UNILAG) and Delta State University (DELSU). Designed to celebrate real connections and bold confidence, the nationwide experience brought 25 lucky couples in each school together for an unforgettable Valentine’s celebration at two of Nigeria’s most vibrant universities.

At UNILAG’s Akoka campus, the party transformed the campus into a lively hub of music, interactive games, and shared moments. From the energetic dance floors to curated wining and dining experiences, couples embraced the joy of being together, strengthened bonds, and made memories that would last a lifetime. Special Closeup dinner moments featured popular closeup creators including Oceanvibes, Rukkaya, Therealjudy, Shank, Vagimedee, Harmonihie, Feeiziey, Bigdave, and Julie, sparking laughter-filled conversations and genuine connections.

Meanwhile, at DELSU’s Abraka campus, the celebration captured the playful, expressive spirit of Gen Z love. Couples immersed themselves in interactive games, lively dance-floor highlights, and a curated dinner experience with closeup creators. The event encouraged students to lean in, spark meaningful conversations, and embrace closeness with confidence, proving that real connection begins when barriers fall away.

Across both campuses, the energy was electric, the laughter contagious, and the message clear: Closer Is Better. Through its fresh approach to confidence and connection, Closeup continues to empower young Nigerians to celebrate intimacy boldly, confidently, and joyfully. As the Be My Val Party series continues to spark love across the country, students and couples alike are invited to follow @closeupnigeria on social media to stay updated on upcoming stops at UNIZIK, UNIJOS and UNIPORT — because the party isn’t over yet.

