Woman has sex with 101 men in 24 hours as training for sex marathon with 1,000 men

Controversial OnlyFans star Lily Phillips recently slept with 101 men in 24 hours to break the world record.

Lily Phillips makes about $2.5 million from her adult entertainment account, OnlyFans, where she has 36,000 subscribers.

Earlier this year, the 23-year-old announced her mission to be a star in the adult entertainment industry by having sex with 1000 men in 24 hours, but she first carried out a test run with 101 men.

How did she sleep with 101 men in 24 hours?

She rented out a two-bedroom Airbnb in London and filmed herself having sex with these men. These men were strangers to her who applied after undergoing medical examination.

They also wear condoms throughout the ordeal.

Speaking after the experience, she said, "Surprisingly, downstairs isn't sore... it took a lot longer than I thought it would be. "When it was at 40 (men), and I wasn't even halfway yet... it's not for the weak girls; if I'm honest, it was hard."

This is actually the preliminary, as she plans to sleep with 1000 men in January 2025 to beat the current record holder, Lisa Sparks, who slept with 919 men in 2004.

Lily has advertised her latest quest online; she typed, "1,000 men in 24 hours. Male talent casting call. 18+ only. Location TBC."