3 world records that have never been broken

Organisations like Guinness World Records keep track of these amazing accomplishments, so everyone can be amazed by the limits of human potential.

Setting a world record takes dedication, skill, and sometimes, even a little bit of luck. It all starts with an idea – maybe you're really good at balancing things on your head, or you can solve a Rubik's cube in record time. You'll need to research existing records in your category and make sure your attempt follows all the official rules set by Guinness World Records. There are official judges who will witness your attempt and verify that you've broken the record.

But what about records that seem impossible to beat? Some achievements are so unique or depend on factors beyond our control, that they might never be broken. Here’s a look at some incredible world records so amazing that they have never been surpassed:

1. Longest distance javelin throw

In 1984, Uwe Hohn from Germany set a javelin throw record that is considered unbeatable. He threw the javelin a staggering 104.8 meters (343 feet 9 inches). The record is referred to as the "eternal world record" because, shortly after, the design of the javelin was changed to prevent such long throws, making it impossible to break the record under current regulations. Even with modern advancements in technique and training, this record stands untouched.

2. Most lightning strikes survived

Roy Sullivan, a park ranger in the United States, holds a bizarre and terrifying record of surviving seven lightning strikes between 1942 and 1977. Known as "The Human Lightning Conductor," Sullivan's story is both a tale of incredible survival and sheer bad luck. Each strike left him with injuries, but he remarkably survived them all. This record is not just difficult to break—it's one that no one would want to​.

3. Longest fingernails ever on a single hand

Shridhar Chillal from India set the record for the longest fingernails on a single hand, which he grew for over 66 years. When they were finally cut in 2018, his nails measured a total of 909.6 centimetres (approximately 30 feet). Growing such long nails required immense dedication and came with some personal challenges, including limited use of his left hand. This record remains unchallenged​.

