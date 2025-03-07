The 10 richest churches in Nigeria - What is the source of their wealth?

Today, many of the largest churches in Nigeria boast impressive assets, including schools, jets, large congregations, and vast land holdings.

Some churches have even ventured into the business world, with major investments in real estate and education. These are the 10 richest churches in Nigeria, their financial assets, hall capacities, and other major features that highlight their prominence in the Nigerian religious landscape.

1. The Catholic Church

The Catholic Church remains the richest church in Nigeria and globally. Though its exact financial worth is unknown, it's estimated to be worth around $150 billion. The church's influence extends far beyond Nigeria, with millions of members worldwide.

Founded: 1500s (Global), Nigeria established in the 19th century.

Members: Approximately 23.5 million baptized Catholics in Nigeria.

Assets: Countless dioceses, schools, and hospitals across Nigeria. The Catholic Church also owns significant land and properties.

Hall Capacity: The church has numerous cathedrals, but specific hall capacities are not documented.

Schools & Universities: The church runs several schools, and prominent figures in Nigerian society support its charitable works.

2. The Redeemed Christian Church of God (RCCG)

RCCG, one of the largest Pentecostal churches in Nigeria, is led by Pastor Enoch Adeboye. Known for its massive congregations and global reach, RCCG has built a reputation as one of the wealthiest churches in Nigeria.

Founded: 1952 by Pastor Josiah Akindayomi, with Pastor Enoch Adeboye as the current General Overseer.

Members: Over 3 million in Nigeria.

Assets: RCCG owns the Redemption Camp (an enormous 2500-hectare property), private jets, and investments in education through Redeemers University.

Hall Capacity: RCCG's Redemption Camp can host hundreds of thousands of people for large-scale events, including the largest auditorium in Nigeria.

Schools: 212 schools including Redeemers University, one of Nigeria's top private universities.

3. Anglican Church of Nigeria

The Anglican Church is one of Nigeria's oldest Christian denominations, with a significant following and assets. Known for its historical significance, the church plays a key role in Nigerian Christianity.

Founded: 1842 (brought to Nigeria by the Church of England).

Members: Approximately 12 million baptized members.

Assets: Numerous dioceses, schools, and hospitals across the country.

Hall Capacity: Varies by diocese, but the church has large buildings and auditoriums for its services.

Schools: The Anglican Church runs numerous schools, including secondary schools and universities.

4. Living Faith Church (Winners Chapel)

Founded by Bishop David Oyedepo, Living Faith Church is one of Nigeria's wealthiest and most influential Pentecostal churches. Its headquarters, Canaan Land, is a multi-billion-dollar property.

Founded: 1981 by Bishop David Oyedepo.

Members: Over 50,000 members attend its headquarters regularly.

Assets: Private jets, numerous educational investments, including Covenant University (one of Nigeria's top private universities), and large real estate holdings.

Hall Capacity: The church's Canaan Land auditorium has a capacity of 50,000.

Schools: Secondary schools - Faith Academy (21), Covenant university, Ota, Lagos and Landmark University Omuaran, Kwara State, both in Nigeria.

5. Brotherhood of the Cross and Star (BCS)

Though not as populous as some of the other churches, BCS, founded by Olumba Olumba Obu, has considerable wealth and influence, particularly in the region. The church boasts of wealthy men and also have assets that runs into billions of Naira.

Founded: 1956 by Olumba Olumba Obu in Calabar, Cross River State.

Members: Small but influential, with a significant presence in several countries.

Assets: Significant real estate and a TV station called Star-cross TV.

Hall Capacity: Specific hall capacities are not documented, but they have large prayer grounds.

Schools: BCS runs schools and other charitable initiatives, although less prominent compared to others on this list.

ALSO READ: The oldest church in Nigeria is in Abeokuta

6. Deeper Life Christian Ministry

Founded by Pastor W.F. Kumuyi, Deeper Life is one of the richest and most popular churches in Nigeria. Its headquarters, located in Gbagada, Lagos, is a massive auditorium.

Founded: 1973 by Pastor W.F. Kumuyi.

Members: Estimated at over 10 million.

Assets: The church owns Deeper Life Bible Church building in Lagos, a university (Deeper Life Bible College), and other assets across the country.

Hall Capacity: The Deeper Life Auditorium can seat up to 30,000 people.

Schools: Deeper Life High School (23), Deeper Life Bible College, offering theological and pastoral training and the Anchor University, a private Christian university owned by the Deeper Christian Life Ministry. The university is located at Ayobo, Ipaja, Lagos

7. Christ Embassy (Believers' LoveWorld)

Pastor Chris Oyakhilome, founder of Christ Embassy, is one of the most influential pastors in Nigeria. Known for his global outreach and media presence, Christ Embassy has amassed significant wealth.

Founded: 1987 by Pastor Chris Oyakhilome.

Members: Over 13 million worldwide. By 2019 the church had 145 branches on five continents.

Assets: The church has numerous international branches, private jets, and a media empire.

Hall Capacity: Large auditoriums in Lagos and other locations.

Schools: Love world schools, 16 fully tuition free schools, bible school and other charitable institutions.

8. The Synagogue Church of All Nations (SCOAN)

Founded by T.B. Joshua (died in 2021), SCOAN has become a global religious tourist destination. It attracts thousands of international visitors every year for its healing services.

Founded: 1987 by T.B. Joshua but now headed by his wife Pastor Evelyn Onyisi Joshua.

Members: Large global presence, especially in West Africa.

Assets: SCOAN has several branches, including one in Ghana, and has become a major religious tourist attraction. The church's net worth is estimated to be around N10 billion.

Hall Capacity: The main auditorium in Lagos hosts up to 20,000 attendees.

Schools: SCOAN offers various outreach programs and charitable initiatives.

9. The Lord's Chosen Charismatic Revival Ministry

Founded by Pastor Lazarus Muoka, The Lord’s Chosen is one of Nigeria's fastest-growing churches, with a massive following across the country.

Founded: 2002 by Pastor Lazarus Muoka.

Members: Estimated at over 2 million.

Assets: Church-owned properties and assets.

Hall Capacity: The church's headquarters in Lagos boasts an auditorium with large seating capacity. Schools: The church runs Chosen international schools around Nigeria and various charity programs.

10. House on the Rock

Pastor Paul Adefarasin, founder of House on the Rock, is known for his global influence and grand events, including the famous The Experience worship concert.