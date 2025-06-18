Why Benue is called the Food basket of the nation

Benue, a state located in the North Central part of Nigeria, has been long known as the Food Basket of the Nation and it's for good reason.

The state boasts favourable climate conditions and a fertile soil that allows for the cultivation and continuous harvest of food crops such as yam, rice, maize, cassava, groundnut, as well as fruits like oranges, mangoes, and groundnuts.

Basket of fruits on display for sale at a market in Benue State. [Facebook/@aga.thaddus]

The rich soil in Benue allows almost all residents to actively engage in farming. In fact, almost every family has a crop or livestock farm, says Igbawua Kulekule Thaddus, a real estate and land agent.

Cheaper food readily available

The food in Benue is such in abundance, Thaddus further explains, that a first-time visitor would attest to the different mouth-watering delicacies served in various host communities, restaurants or eateries at very cheap prices.

He adds that it's all too common to be served with at least four varieties of soups, wth a bowl of hot pounded yam and assorted meats, describing the typical Benue person as an entertaining and accommodating host even to strangers.

Various soups on display. [Facebook/@aga.thaddus]

A person from Benue, he highlights, typically welcomes visitors by offering them food, believing that having enough food gives hope for survival.

Abundance of fruits

Another interesting element is the abundance of fruits in the state. Buyers enjoy the opportunity to taste every fruit before buying because of this, Thaddus reveals.

Benue State is also blessed with abundant mineral resources distributed in the various local government areas of the state. They include Limestone near Gboko and Kaolinite at Otukpo.