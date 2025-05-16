FULL LIST: Nigerian states with highest food price hikes

Food prices in Nigeria continue to bite hard, with Benue, Ekiti, and Kebbi emerging as the states with the steepest year-on-year increases in food inflation, according to the National Bureau of Statistics (NBS).

In its April 2025 Consumer Price Index released on Thursday, May 16, the NBS reported that Benue led the food inflation chart with a staggering 51.76% increase. Ekiti followed with 34.05%, while Kebbi recorded a 33.82% rise.

“These figures highlight the states where food prices rose the most compared to April 2024,” the NBS stated.

On the other end of the spectrum, Ebonyi (7.19%), Adamawa (9.52%), and Ogun (9.91%) experienced the slowest rise in food prices year-on-year.

Benue also topped the chart for month-on-month food inflation in April, at 25.59%, followed by Ekiti at 16.73% and Yobe at 13.92%.

Overall inflation also showed a modest retreat, with the headline rate declining to 23.71% in April, from 24.23% the previous month.

The NBS noted that the spike in Benue may be linked to recent violent attacks in the North Central state, which have displaced many residents and disrupted food production.

In contrast, month-on-month food prices declined in Ebonyi (-14.43%), Kano (-11.37%), and Ogun (-7.06%).

Nationally, food inflation eased slightly to 21.26% in April, down from 22.03% in March. The NBS attributed the marginal drop to lower prices in staple food items like maize flour, dried okra, yam flour, and various beans.