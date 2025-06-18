Benue Killings: Kiddwaya under fire for seeking public donations

Reality TV star and billionaire heir, Kiddwaya, is facing criticism after launching a public donation drive to support victims of the recent Benue massacre.
In an emotional appeal shared via social media on June 18, 2025, Kiddwaya called on Nigerians to donate whatever they could—whether ₦500 or ₦500,000—to support families affected by the brutal attacks that claimed over 200 lives in Benue State.
This is not just a Benue crisis, it’s a Nigerian crisis. And now more than ever, we need to come together as one people. At the Kiddwaya Foundation, we are mobilizing resources to provide food, shelter, and essential support to those affected. But we can’t do it alone, we need your help.
However, his call for public donations was met with backlash, with many accusing the BBNaija alum of hypocrisy due to his public displays of wealth. While some commended his effort and care, others slammed him for requesting that Nigerians assist his foundation.
See some reactions below:
You can't go from posing in jets to seeking 500 naira for benue. Do a quiet donation and delete this letterheading. Thanks 😊
you brag about a lot of money on your snap but make I still drop my 500 naira, all these things no even reach billion and you’re a billionaire. Onishorire
Your family should sell one of their Mansion and send something for the people of Benue state, yours own ppl if I'm right,abi you want to cash in too using this bitter event.
When it’s time to stunt on Nigerians with your crass show of wealth, you and your family have no problem.
When it’s time to help your own village you seek the help of the same Nigerians you stunt on.
upon all your empty braggings on social media, you’re still soliciting funds to help people? I spit on your horrible hairline.
Thanks for doing this, although this is the first time I’m hearing of this foundation, is there anyplace where we can read up more on the work this foundation has done in the past? Annual reports and co. I’d have gone to the website but you’re using a personal gmail account.
Recall that on the night of Friday, June 13, 2025, suspected armed herdsmen descended on the farming communities of Yelewata and Daudu in the Guma Local Government Area. The assailants shot indiscriminately and set fire to homes, killing hundreds and plunging the community into mourning.