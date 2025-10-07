WhatsApp Set to Replace Phone Numbers with Usernames

For as long as WhatsApp has existed, your phone number has been your ticket in. From creating your account to chatting with friends, numbers have been at the centre of everything. But that could change soon.

WhatsApp is testing a new username feature, giving people the option to connect without sharing their numbers. Instead of handing out digits, you’ll be able to create a unique username, just like on Instagram , Telegram, or X.

This development, first spotted in WhatsApp’s beta testing programme, is one of the most significant privacy updates the app has attempted in years. And if it rolls out widely in 2025, it could alter how over two billion people use WhatsApp every day.

Phone Numbers Have Always Been the Core

At the moment, WhatsApp’s system is simple; You sign up with your number, and that number becomes your identity. If someone wants to chat with you, they need your digits. When you join a group, your number is automatically visible to everyone else in it.

That design has always raised questions around privacy. Once you share your number, you lose control over who has it and how it’s used. For many people, that’s fine when it’s just family and friends. But in larger groups, business chats, or online communities, it can feel intrusive.

Usernames Could Change Everything

The WhatsApp username update aims to solve this by offering a second option. Instead of giving out your number, you’ll be able to create a username that’s unique to you. Think of it like an Instagram handle, something short, personal, and easy to share.

If someone wants to add you, they can simply type in your username instead of asking for your number. The feature is expected to include privacy controls too, so you can decide whether or not to let others see your actual phone number once they connect.

It’s a small change on paper, but it represents a big shift. For years, WhatsApp has been tied to your SIM card. Usernames loosen that link, making the app feel less like a phonebook and more like a social network.

Why Is WhatsApp Making This Move?

There are a few clear reasons behind this WhatsApp privacy update. First, privacy has become a hot topic. More people want to protect their personal details online, and WhatsApp has been under pressure to keep up. Allowing usernames gives users another layer of safety, they can chat, join groups, and meet new people without automatically exposing their number.

Second, the change makes sense for WhatsApp’s global audience. Right now, if you want to connect with someone abroad, you need to know the country code. With usernames, that hurdle disappears. It becomes as easy as typing a name, no matter where in the world the person is.

And finally, competition plays a role. Telegram usernames have been a popular feature for years. Many people actually prefer Telegram when they don’t want to share phone numbers. By bringing usernames in, WhatsApp makes sure its users don’t feel the need to leave for rival apps.

How Will It Work?

The exact details are still under wraps, but early tests in WhatsApp beta versions have shown how the feature might look. Each user will be able to choose a unique username, likely with rules to avoid duplicates.

Contacts will be searchable by username, not just numbers.

Privacy options will let you hide your number completely while staying reachable through your username.

From leaked screenshots, it looks like WhatsApp will add a simple “Username” field in your profile settings. Once you pick one, that becomes your new way of connecting.

It’s not yet clear how disputes will be handled if two people want the same name, or how businesses will be verified to prevent copycats. But these are the kinds of details WhatsApp usually irons out before a global launch.

Concerns Around the WhatsApp Username Update

While many are excited about this update, some concerns are already being raised.

One of the biggest is username squatting. On apps like Instagram or Twitter, people rush to grab desirable usernames early, anything from celebrity names to catchy words. This could easily happen on WhatsApp, leading to fake accounts or even people trying to sell usernames.

Another worry is impersonation. With usernames, it may become easier for scammers to create fake accounts pretending to be real people or businesses. If someone copies your name closely, it could trick people into thinking they’re talking to you.

WhatsApp will need to find ways to prevent these problems, possibly through verification or unique tagging systems. Otherwise, the WhatsApp username feature could open as many risks as it solves.

When Will You Get the Update?

As of now, the username option is still being tested in WhatsApp’s beta versions. These tests usually last months before a full rollout, and sometimes features are tweaked or delayed.

There’s no confirmed global release date yet, but insiders suggest the WhatsApp username update could roll out later in 2025. As with most WhatsApp updates, it may appear gradually, starting with Android and iOS beta testers before reaching everyone worldwide.

If you’re eager to try it first, joining the beta programme is your best chance, though spaces are usually limited.

A Shift in How We Use WhatsApp

What makes this update interesting is how it changes the feel of WhatsApp. Until now, the app has always been tied directly to your number. That design made it different from social networks, and more personal. But it also meant your number was constantly exposed.

By adding usernames, WhatsApp is rethinking that balance. It’s keeping the familiarity of numbers for those who prefer them, while offering usernames for anyone who values privacy or convenience. It’s the middle ground many people have been waiting for.

The upcoming WhatsApp username feature may sound like a small tweak, but it could transform how millions of people interact on the platform. Instead of trading numbers, you’ll be able to share a simple username. That means more privacy, easier global connections, and a fresh layer of control over who gets to see your personal details.

The feature is still in testing, and questions remain about usernames being misused. But if WhatsApp can manage those risks, this new update in 2025 could be one of the most important changes the app has introduced in years.