How to politely call uncle who always posts fake news on family WhatsApp group to order

Every Nigerian family WhatsApp group has that one uncle. The one who confidently forwards fake news about “how onions can cure malaria” or claims that “the government has banned WhatsApp from midnight.”

You love him, but his posts can cause unnecessary panic, embarrassment, or even spread dangerous misinformation.

The tricky part is correcting him without sounding rude or disrespectful. After all, African culture places a high value on respect for elders.

Here's the good news: you can actually correct them without coming across as rude. Here's how!

Start With Respectful Language

Before correcting him, always remember that tone matters. Don’t jump into the group shouting, “Uncle, stop spreading lies!” That will only embarrass him and make him defensive. Instead, use respectful phrases like, “Uncle, I just checked this news and it looks like it’s not true. Let me share the verified info.” By softening your words, you maintain family respect while passing your message. The goal is correction, not humiliation.

Share Verified Sources Instead of Arguing

Rather than dragging a long argument in the group, simply drop a link from a credible source - like BBC, Punch, Channels TV, or WHO. For example, if he forwards a rumor about a free visa to Canada, post a link from the official Canadian immigration website showing the real process. Facts speak louder than arguments. Over time, he may learn to double-check his own posts if he knows people will provide receipts.

Use Humour to Defuse the Tension

Nigerians love humour, and it works well when used to correct someone without offending. If your uncle forwards a ridiculous claim, you can laugh it off while correcting him: “Uncle, if onions really cure malaria, Dangote will stop selling cement and start building onion factories!” Then add the real facts. By making it lighthearted, you avoid conflict but still get the point across. Sometimes laughter is more effective than lectures.

Lead by Example

The most effective way to influence others is by modeling the behavior yourself. Don’t be the cousin who also forwards half-baked WhatsApp broadcasts. Share only verified news, interesting articles, or uplifting stories.

Over time, your uncle and others in the group will notice and may copy your style. By being the “calm fact-checker” in the group, you earn respect and gently set a new standard without arguments.

Take It to Private Chat If Necessary

Sometimes, correcting him publicly may cause embarrassment. If the group is filled with aunties, cousins, and in-laws, your uncle may not like being corrected in front of everyone. In that case, send him a polite private message. This keeps family peace while still addressing the problem. Correct in private, praise in public.

Conclusion

