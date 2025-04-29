How to Keep Your Phone Safe & Private

Smartphones have become integral to our everyday lives, including the family’s youngest members. They are our mini companions, whether we use them to watch cartoons, play games, or browse YouTube. While it’s great that kids can access so much with a tap, parents need to be extra alert.
This guide isn’t just about “restricting” your child. It’s about empowering them to explore tech safely while giving you peace of mind. Whether you’re a techie or just winging it, this guide will help you lock down the basics of parental controls and privacy settings without giving yourself a headache.
Why Parental Controls Matter
Think of parental controls as digital seatbelts. They’re not about being overprotective; they’re about protecting your child from the unpredictable nature of the internet. Here’s what you’re trying to avoid:
Inappropriate content (pornography, violence, scary or adult themes)
In-app purchases that affect your credit card
Talking to strangers/predators online or getting into harmful communities
Spending too much time on screens
Sharing personal info without realising it
Step-by-Step: How to Set Parental Controls on Your Child’s Phone
We’ll break this down by device and platform to cover iPhone and Android users.
1. For iPhone Users (iOS)
Apple does pretty well with its built-in parental controls via Screen Time. Here’s how to set it up:
Step 1: Set Up Family Sharing
Go to Settings > [Your Name] > Family Sharing.
Add your child to your family group. This lets you manage their device from yours.
Step 2: Enable Screen Time
Go to Settings > Screen Time on your child’s phone.
Turn On Screen Time, then tap ‘This is My Child’s iPhone.’
Step 3: Set Downtime and App Limits
Downtime: Blocks usage during certain hours (e.g., bedtime).
App Limits: Restricts how much time they can spend on certain apps (like TikTok or games).
Step 4: Content & Privacy Restrictions
Go to Settings > Screen Time > Content & Privacy Restrictions.
Set a passcode (set a password you can never forget)
You can block explicit content, restrict web access, turn off in-app purchases, and more.
Bonus Tip: Use “Ask to Buy”
With Family Sharing, anytime your kid wants to download an app, it sends a request to your phone. You stay in control.
2. For Android Users
Google’s got a tool called Google Family Link, which gives you almost complete control over your child’s Android device from your phone.
Available on: Play Store and App Store
Step 1: Download Family Link
Install Google Family Link on both your phone and your child’s.
Create a Google account for your child (if they don’t already have one).
Step 2: Set Digital Ground Rules
You can manage screen time and app installations and filter content in Chrome, YouTube, and Google Play.
You can also track their location (super handy if they’re out and about).
Step 3: Set SafeSearch and YouTube Restrictions
Family Link allows you to toggle SafeSearch for Google searches.
You can restrict YouTube content by turning on Restricted Mode in the YouTube app.
If you need a step-by-step guide on how to set up parental control on Google Family Link, here’s a video to guide you through:
3. For Samsung Devices (Samsung Kids)
Samsung has a parental control feature called Samsung Kids:
Found in Settings > Digital Wellbeing & Parental Controls.
Lets you create a safe sandbox environment with only approved apps.
You can set usage limits and monitor activity.
General Phone Privacy Tips for Kids & Parents
Parental controls are only one piece of the puzzle. You also need to make sure the phone itself is secure.
1. Teach Your Kids About Online Privacy
Discuss the importance of not sharing personal information (such as home address or school name) online.
Let them know that just because someone seems friendly online doesn’t mean they’re safe.
2. Turn Off Location Sharing
Turn off any app's GPS tracking unless necessary. To do so, go to Settings > Privacy > Location Services and review app permissions.
3. Use Strong Passwords & Enable Biometrics
Set up Face ID, fingerprint lock, or a good password on their device. Also, ensure your parental settings are protected with a passcode they can’t guess.
4. Monitor Apps Regularly
Check their downloads and app usage frequently. If you don’t recognise an app, look it up. It’s better to be safe than sorry.
Communicate Often
Tech isn’t raising your kids; you are. So, while locking apps and filtering websites is helpful, open communication is essential to keep your child safe. Let them know it’s about keeping them safe, not spying on or punishing them. Talk about why certain apps or sites aren’t allowed. Ask what they’re watching and who they’re chatting with.
It doesn’t have to be a heavy lecture; just make digital safety a regular part of your conversations, just as you would discuss school or friends.