How to Keep Your Phone Safe & Private

Smartphones have become integral to our everyday lives, including the family’s youngest members. They are our mini companions, whether we use them to watch cartoons, play games, or browse YouTube. While it’s great that kids can access so much with a tap, parents need to be extra alert. This guide isn’t just about “restricting” your child. It’s about empowering them to explore tech safely while giving you peace of mind. Whether you’re a techie or just winging it, this guide will help you lock down the basics of parental controls and privacy settings without giving yourself a headache.

READ ALSO: The Best GPS Tools to Keep Your Loved Ones Safe

Why Parental Controls Matter

Think of parental controls as digital seatbelts. They’re not about being overprotective; they’re about protecting your child from the unpredictable nature of the internet. Here’s what you’re trying to avoid: Inappropriate content (pornography, violence, scary or adult themes)

In-app purchases that affect your credit card

Talking to strangers/predators online or getting into harmful communities

Spending too much time on screens

Sharing personal info without realising it

Step-by-Step: How to Set Parental Controls on Your Child’s Phone

We’ll break this down by device and platform to cover iPhone and Android users.

1. For iPhone Users (iOS)

Apple does pretty well with its built-in parental controls via Screen Time. Here’s how to set it up: Step 1: Set Up Family Sharing Go to Settings > [Your Name] > Family Sharing.

Add your child to your family group. This lets you manage their device from yours. Step 2: Enable Screen Time Go to Settings > Screen Time on your child’s phone.

Turn On Screen Time, then tap ‘This is My Child’s iPhone.’ Step 3: Set Downtime and App Limits Downtime: Blocks usage during certain hours (e.g., bedtime).

App Limits: Restricts how much time they can spend on certain apps (like TikTok or games). Step 4: Content & Privacy Restrictions Go to Settings > Screen Time > Content & Privacy Restrictions.

Set a passcode (set a password you can never forget)

You can block explicit content, restrict web access, turn off in-app purchases, and more. Bonus Tip: Use “Ask to Buy” With Family Sharing, anytime your kid wants to download an app, it sends a request to your phone. You stay in control.

2. For Android Users

Google’s got a tool called Google Family Link , which gives you almost complete control over your child’s Android device from your phone.

Step 1: Download Family Link Install Google Family Link on both your phone and your child’s.

Create a Google account for your child (if they don’t already have one). Step 2: Set Digital Ground Rules You can manage screen time and app installations and filter content in Chrome, YouTube, and Google Play.

You can also track their location (super handy if they’re out and about). Step 3: Set SafeSearch and YouTube Restrictions Family Link allows you to toggle SafeSearch for Google searches.

You can restrict YouTube content by turning on Restricted Mode in the YouTube app. If you need a step-by-step guide on how to set up parental control on Google Family Link, here’s a video to guide you through:

3. For Samsung Devices (Samsung Kids)

Samsung has a parental control feature called Samsung Kids : Found in Settings > Digital Wellbeing & Parental Controls.

Lets you create a safe sandbox environment with only approved apps.

You can set usage limits and monitor activity.

General Phone Privacy Tips for Kids & Parents

Parental controls are only one piece of the puzzle. You also need to make sure the phone itself is secure. 1. Teach Your Kids About Online Privacy Discuss the importance of not sharing personal information (such as home address or school name) online.

Let them know that just because someone seems friendly online doesn’t mean they’re safe. 2. Turn Off Location Sharing Turn off any app's GPS tracking unless necessary. To do so, go to Settings > Privacy > Location Services and review app permissions. 3. Use Strong Passwords & Enable Biometrics Set up Face ID, fingerprint lock, or a good password on their device. Also, ensure your parental settings are protected with a passcode they can’t guess. 4. Monitor Apps Regularly Check their downloads and app usage frequently. If you don’t recognise an app, look it up. It’s better to be safe than sorry.

Communicate Often