What to do if you get locked out of your house without a key

Getting locked out of your house is frustrating, embarrassing, and, depending on the time of day, even a little scary.

But before you start thinking about breaking the door, there are smarter, safer, and more practical ways to get back inside.

Here’s what you can do if you ever find yourself locked out without a key.

1. Stay calm and check all doors & windows

First things first, don’t panic. Take a deep breath and check if any other entry points are unlocked. Try all the doors, even the back door or garage, just in case. Also, check for any slightly open windows that you might be able to slide open safely.

2. Call someone who has a spare key

Do you have a roommate? A family member who lives nearby? A trusted neighbor who holds a spare? Now’s the time to call them. If you gave a friend or relative an extra key, this is the moment that decision pays off.

3. Try the credit card trick (only works on certain locks)

If your door has a simple spring latch (not a deadbolt), you might be able to use a plastic card to pop it open. Here’s how: Pick a sturdy card (an old Cowry card is better than your actual credit card).

Insert it between the door and the frame where the latch is.

Wiggle and push the card downward while applying pressure to the door. This trick doesn’t always work, but it’s worth trying before moving to more drastic options.

4. Use a shoelace if you have a doorknob lock

Got sneakers on? If your door has a knob lock with a push-button mechanism, you might be able to use a shoelace or thin string to unlock it:

Tie a small loop in the middle of the shoelace.

Slide it between the door and frame above the lock.

Work it down and try to loop it around the knob’s lock mechanism.

Pull tight and gently wiggle the door open. This trick takes patience, but it’s worth trying.

5. Call a carpenter when all else fails

If nothing works, it’s time to bring in the professionals. A carpenter can get you back inside quickly. Yes, it’ll cost you, but it’s better than breaking the door down and paying for repairs. Pro tip: If you rent, call your landlord before the carpenter. Some buildings have master keys.

How to prevent future lockouts

Once you’re back inside, take steps to make sure this never happens again:

Hide a spare key – Keep one in a safe spot outside (not under the doormat; that’s too obvious).

Give a spare to a trusted neighbor or friend

Get in the habit of checking for your keys. Before stepping out, always do a mental “keys, phone, wallet” check.