The idea of moving to a new country and “escaping” Nigeria may sound exciting. You imagine a better life, good-paying jobs, and freedom from the struggles back home. Everyone talks about the success stories; how someone’s cousin left Nigeria and is now driving a Benz, or how another person built a house for their parents after just two years abroad.

But what no one tells you is the difficult side of leaving home. Truth is, living abroad is not always as glamorous as it looks on Instagram. Many Nigerians move with big dreams, only to face tough realities that no one warned them about. If you’re planning to relocate, it’s best to know these things now so you can be prepared.

Let’s uncover some harsh truths about moving abroad that most people don’t talk about.

1. Loneliness can hit hard

One of the biggest struggles of moving abroad is loneliness. At home, you’re used to seeing family and friends every day. There’s always someone to gist with, places to visit, and events to attend. But when you move abroad, it’s different. You may not know anyone. People are too busy with their own lives, and making new friends takes time. You will miss family gatherings, birthdays, and weddings.

The time difference can also make it hard to call home. You may feel left out when you see pictures of family events you couldn’t attend. It’s a tough feeling, and no one tells you how much it can affect you.

2. Finding a good job is not as easy as you think

Many people believe that once they move abroad, they will immediately get a high-paying job. But it’s not that easy. Some employers prefer people with local experience, and if you don’t have the right qualifications, you may have to take jobs you never imagined doing. Many Nigerians abroad start with cleaning jobs, working in warehouses, or doing other manual labour they typically wouldn’t consider back home in Nigeria. It takes time to build a good career, and in some cases, people have to go back to school to get the right qualifications. If you don’t prepare for this, you may be disappointed when reality hits. 3. You will miss Nigerian food

It may sound funny, but one of the hardest things about living abroad is missing the food. In Nigeria, food is everywhere; suya on the street, hot puff-puff, your mum’s delicious jollof rice. Abroad, you can’t just walk outside and buy these things. Yes, there are African stores, but the food is expensive. Sometimes, even when you find the ingredients, the taste is never quite the same. And if you don’t know how to cook, you might find yourself eating bland food that doesn’t satisfy you. The struggle is real!

4. Life can feel boring

In Nigeria, there is always something happening. Even with all the struggles, life is lively. You can randomly visit a friend, hear music from the streets, or join a conversation on a public bus. But abroad, life can feel repetitive; work, home, sleep, repeat. People are always in a rush, and there’s little time for socialising. If you don’t actively try to meet people or engage in activities, life can become lonely and boring. This is something many people don’t expect until they experience it. 5. You may struggle with your identity When you leave Nigeria, you don’t just move to another country, you move into a new culture. People dress differently, speak differently, and behave differently. You may start questioning your identity. Should you change to fit in? Should you hold on to your Nigerian ways?