What to do if you accidentally put too much salt in your food

We've all been there. You’re cooking a delicious meal, feeling like a top chef, when suddenly—oops! You pour in too much salt. Your heart sinks. Is the food ruined? Should you throw it away and start over? You don't have to panic. Adding too much salt is a common kitchen mistake, and luckily, there are simple ways to fix it. With a few tricks, you can reduce the saltiness and still enjoy your meal. Let’s walk you through different ways to fix salty food and help you avoid this mistake in the future. 1. Add more ingredients

One of the easiest ways to fix salty food is to add more of the other ingredients. If you're making soup, stew, or sauce, try adding extra vegetables, meat, or water. This helps dilute the salt and balance the flavor. For rice or pasta, cook a small extra portion without salt and mix it with the salty batch. This reduces the overall saltiness.

2. Use potatoes

Potatoes are a lifesaver when you've oversalted a dish. They absorb some of the extra salt, making the food taste less salty. Simply peel a potato, cut it into large pieces, and add it to your dish while it simmers for 10–15 minutes. Then, remove the potato pieces before serving. 3. Add acidic ingredients Acidic ingredients like lemon juice, vinegar, or tomatoes can help cut down the salty taste. A small squeeze of lemon or a splash of vinegar can bring balance without changing the dish too much. If you're making a tomato-based dish, adding extra fresh tomatoes or tomato paste can help absorb the excess salt.

4. Add a dairy product

Dairy can tone down saltiness. If your dish allows it, add a bit of milk, cream, yoghurt, or cheese. These ingredients help mellow the strong salty taste and make the dish smoother. For example, if your soup or sauce is too salty, a little cream or yoghurt can work wonders. If your pasta is too salty, adding cheese can help mask the saltiness. 5. Use sugar or honey

A small amount of sugar or honey can balance out saltiness. Be careful not to add too much, or your dish might become too sweet. A pinch of sugar works well for soups, sauces, and even stir-fried dishes. 6. Rinse it If you've oversalted foods like beans, pasta, or meat, you can rinse them under running water to remove excess salt. This works best for solid foods but may not be suitable for soups or sauces. To prevent oversalting in the future, always add salt gradually and taste as you cook. Using measuring spoons instead of pouring directly from the salt container can also help.