When you hear the word "prison," what comes to mind? Maybe you picture inmates in orange uniforms, steel bars, or strict wardens. But prison life is much deeper and darker than what movies or TV shows make it seem.

In Nigeria, prisons are often overcrowded, poorly maintained, and filled with people who haven't even been found guilty yet. Many Nigerians assume that only hardened criminals end up in jail, but that’s far from the truth. You could land in prison for something as small as not being able to pay a fine or being in the wrong place at the wrong time. And once you’re inside, life is nothing like what you expect. The conditions, the rules, and the daily struggles are shocking. Here are five surprising facts about prison life in Nigeria that nobody really talks about.

1. Most prisoners are not convicted yet

Many people assume that everyone in prison has been found guilty of a crime, but in Nigeria, that's not the case. Over 70% of prisoners are awaiting trial, some for years! Imagine being locked up for a crime you didn’t commit or waiting years just to prove your innocence. The justice system is slow, and many inmates don’t have money for legal help. If you can’t afford a lawyer, you might remain behind bars for a long time without even facing trial. This means that in many cases, innocent people suffer just as much as criminals.

2. Overcrowding makes life miserable

Nigerian prisons are overcrowded beyond imagination. A prison built for 500 people could be housing over 2,000. This means little to no personal space, with many prisoners sleeping on the floor or sharing tiny spaces with dozens of others. With too many people and not enough resources, food, water, and medical care are stretched thin. Diseases spread quickly, and getting treatment is nearly impossible. Some prisoners don’t survive long because of the horrible living conditions.

3. Food is a daily struggle

You might assume prisoners are given enough food to survive, but that’s not always true. The food provided is often poor in quality, lacking nutrition, and sometimes even rotten.

Many prisoners go hungry or rely on family members to bring them food if they’re lucky enough to have visitors. Inmates with money or connections get better meals because they can bribe prison officials. But for those who have no one looking out for them, prison food is barely enough to stay healthy. 4. Survival often depends on bribes Money rules everywhere, even in prison. If you want better food, a safer sleeping spot, or even medical attention, you might have to bribe prison officials. Without money, life in prison is even harder. Inmates who can’t afford to pay bribes often suffer more. They might be given the worst jobs, treated more harshly, or denied basic things like soap and clean water. It’s an unfair system that keeps the poor in even worse conditions than others.

5. Mental health is a silent battle

Prison isn’t just a physical struggle, it’s a mental one too. Many prisoners suffer from depression, anxiety, and trauma, but mental health isn’t taken seriously in Nigerian prisons. Some inmates spend years without proper human interaction. Some feel forgotten by the world. Others live in constant fear of violence from other prisoners or officers. Without mental health support, many leave prison completely broken, even if they were strong before going in.