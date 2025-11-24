Love is sweet, breakups are bitter, moving on is messy, but healing is important. For many, a breakup without closure leaves them replaying memories, questioning themselves, and wondering if they’ll ever truly move on . That nagging feeling in your chest? The one that keeps you awake at night, either turning ‘eba’ (garri), binge-watching movies or posting sad quotes on your stories…that’s the absence of closure.



Closure is a deep, emotional resolution that allows your heart to find peace and breathe freely. Understanding what it means and how to achieve it is essential for mental and emotional health.

What Does Closure in a Relationship Mean?

Closure in a relationship is the emotional understanding and answers to the questions you have after a romantic connection ends. It’s more than hearing “we’re over.” Closure helps you process your feelings, understand the reasons behind the breakup, and accept the outcome. Without closure, your relationship lingers unfinished in your mind, leaving questions and “what ifs” that weigh heavily on your emotional well-being. Closure can mean finally stopping the emotional replay of a relationship on WhatsApp status, rereading old chats, stalking their Instagram stories , or staring at old photos. It’s finding your peace and moving forward without carrying unnecessary baggage.

Why Closure is Important in a Relationship

Closure is essential for emotional health and personal growth: Prevents Emotional Carryover: Without closure, past pain can affect future relationships.

Promotes Mental Health: Accepting the ending reduces anxiety and rumination.



Builds Self-Awareness: Understanding what went wrong helps you set better relationship boundaries so you don't repeat history.



Encourages Forgiveness: Closure allows you to release resentment and free your mind.

How to Get Closure in a Relationship After a Breakup

Getting closure isn’t one-size-fits-all, but these steps can guide you:

1. Reflect Honestly

I recommend Journaling. Write down your feelings or talk to a trusted friend. Journaling your story helps process unresolved emotions, see things more clearly, and relieve you of the emotional weight you carry.

2. Seek Understanding

If possible, have a calm conversation with your ex. Ask questions not to reopen wounds, but to gain clarity.



Avoid questions like “Did you ever love me? Are you seeing someone else? Did you ever regret being with me?” Instead, ask reflective questions like, “What led us to this point? What didn't work?”

3. Set Boundaries

Limit contact and remove reminders of your ex on social media. I’m a strong advocate of deleting photos, unfollowing, and blocking or deleting contacts.



If it hurts, why torture yourself with constant reminders? Doing any of these can be empowering and helpful in your healing journey.

4. Focus on Self-Growth

Hobbies, passions, and routines will divert your attention from the painful situation. Channel that pain into something productive , focus on your life and live. Personal growth is central to emotional healing.

5. Accept the Unknown

Closure doesn’t always come from answers. Sometimes, it comes from within. Learning to accept what you cannot control may be the most effective approach.

What is the Difference Between Closure and Breakup

It’s easy to confuse closure with a breakup. Here’s the difference: Breakup: This is the end of a romantic connection.



Closure: This is the emotional resolution that follows after a breakup. It’s understanding, processing, and making peace. Breaking up is the door closing; closure is the key that unlocks your emotional freedom on the other side so you can move on.

Is It Better to Get Closure or Just Move On?

If you ask me, I'd hold your hand and tell you closure is for wigs and you should move on. Chasing closure endlessly can be draining. Their reactions, actions and inactions are all the closure you need. They are the answers to all your questions. But in the case of a beautiful relationship ending without a solid reason, you should find closure in the fact that what's meant for you will hold on to you, no matter what. Moving on doesn’t always require closure. Emotional independence can be more empowering than waiting for explanations from someone else.

When you move on without closure: You reclaim your peace.



You invest energy in yourself, not in someone else’s choices.



You build resilience in the face of uncertainty, realising life doesn’t always provide neat endings. Closure and moving on are not opposites; they complement each other. Whether through reflection, conversation, or simply the passage of time, the goal is emotional freedom.