How to move on from a toxic friendship that's draining you

Friendships are supposed to be a safe space - a circle where you can laugh, share secrets, and lean on each other when life gets tough.

However, sometimes what you get instead is a relationship that constantly drains your energy, leaves you feeling unappreciated, or makes you doubt your own worth.

Toxic friendships can be just as damaging as toxic relationships, and that's why we recommend knowing when and how to disengage from such friendships.

If you're still stuck, here's an article that offers some useful tips. Let's dive right in.

Accept That the Friendship Is No Longer Healthy

The first step is being honest with yourself. Does this friend constantly take without giving back? Do you feel more stressed than uplifted after spending time with them? Sometimes we hold on to friendships because of history, but the reality is that people outgrow each other.

Recognising that the dynamic is toxic is not disloyalty - it is clarity. Once you accept that the friendship no longer serves you, you can begin the process of letting go.

Set Clear Boundaries

If you are not ready to completely cut ties, boundaries are a powerful tool. Limit how much time you spend with this person and avoid situations where they tend to manipulate or drain you.

Boundaries can look like not picking up every late-night call, not allowing constant negativity into your space, or simply saying “no” more often. A true friend will respect your limits. A toxic one will push harder, and that alone will tell you everything you need to know.

Create Space to Heal

Moving away from a draining friendship can be a lonely experience at first. That is why it’s important to create space for healing. Fill the gap with activities that nourish you, such as reading, journaling, exercising, or spending time with people who genuinely care about your well-being.

Healing does not happen overnight, but every moment you spend choosing peace over toxicity brings you closer to wholeness. Remember, the space you clear will eventually make room for healthier connections.

Surround Yourself with Positive Energy

Toxic friendships thrive in isolation. When you have no strong support system, it becomes harder to break free. Instead, actively surround yourself with positive, uplifting people. Join a hobby group, reconnect with old friends, or nurture family bonds.

Being around people who encourage you reminds you what real friendship looks like. It also helps you rebuild the confidence and self-worth that may have been chipped away in the toxic dynamic.

Learn the Lessons and Move Forward

Every experience, even a toxic friendship, teaches you something. Maybe it’s how to spot red flags early, maybe it’s how to enforce boundaries, or maybe it’s simply the reminder that your energy is precious. Take the lessons with you, but don’t carry the bitterness. Moving forward means allowing yourself to trust again, but this time with a sharper eye and a stronger sense of self.

