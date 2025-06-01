Weekend Getaways for Lagosians: Hidden gems that aren’t Lekki Beach

It's not a secret that Lagos is one of the most touristic cities in Nigeria. Yes, most people typically visit for business, yet the city doesn't lack when it comes to tourist attractions.

So, let's say you're looking for a fun weekend getaway, Lagos is certainly the place. But before packing your bags for Lagos, you'll probably want to plan where you should go, and that's where this article comes in.

Yes, there's the popular Lekki Beach, but that's not all there is to Lagos.

Here, let's review other hidden weekend gems that will make you feel like you’ve actually left Lagos - even if it's just for 48 hours.

1. Omu Resort – Epe

You don’t have to go far to feel far away. Located on the outskirts of Lagos in Epe, Omu Resort is a perfect blend of nature and fun. Here's the place to be if you love activities like visiting a mini zoo, go-karting, visiting an amusement park, or kayaking.

It’s great for couples, families, or even a solo recharge trip. As a bonus, you can buy fresh fish and fruits from Epe’s markets on your way back!

2. La Campagne Tropicana – Ibeju-Lekki

Yes, it’s slightly more popular now, but it still counts as a “hidden gem” compared to the usual crowd at Elegushi or Oniru. This place offers you a clean private beach, luxury African-style huts, fresh palm wine, bonfire nights and lots more. It's the perfect place for when you want to unplug from the world and reconnect with palm trees, drums, and serenity.

3. Whispering Palms – Badagry

Now, this is where you visit when you want to disconnect from Lagos' stress completely. Whispering Palms is calm, breezy, and perfect for sipping coconuts while watching palm trees sway. While you're there, you can visit the Badagry Slave Museum for a deep historical experience.

Otherwise, you can take a boat ride across the lagoon, or simply rent a bicycle and explore the quiet resort trails. It's such an excellent spot for relaxation, calm, and historical reflection.

4. Epe Mangrove Tour & Fish Market

This one's not a conventional “resort,” but a memorable adventure. Head to Epe and book a guided mangrove canoe tour. You’ll see fishermen at work, stunning swamp views, and get to shop at Epe Fish Market (don’t forget to haggle like a boss).

Pair it with a stay at a nearby Airbnb or guesthouse, and it becomes a nature-and-food lover’s dream weekend. Whether you're coming alone or with friends, this location offers all the eco-tourism you'll like alongside a selection of food that keeps your taste buds engaged.

5. Ibadan (Yes, Seriously)

It’s not just about Amala - although that alone makes the trip worth it. Ibadan has quietly become a weekend hotspot for those looking to escape Lagos without breaking the bank. Beyond being the old city that connects you with nature, it still has so many beautiful spots and resorts to keep you going.

While in Ibadan, you can explore places like Agodi Gardens, IITA Forest Reserve, Ventura Mall, and Bower’s Tower (which offers you a killer view of the city).