Lagos Lifestyle: 8 ways to stay sane in a city that never sleeps

Lagos is an adventure in its own right, with many unique experiences. And whether you are living in Lagos or visiting for the first time, the city never ceases to shower you with surprises.

There's a popular saying that every Lagos resident is mad, and it's easy to see why. How can you navigate the never-ending traffic, danfo horns, and agbero hustles without losing it?

But the good news is that you can experience the worst of Lagos street life and still maintain your steeze.

Here, let's look at some simple but proven tips that can help you keep your head above Lagos' street madness as you go about your activities.

1. Start Your Day Before the City Wakes Up

Lagos is wild - I know. But the craze starts when the day breaks. Waking up early gives you a head start before the traffic gods rise. You’ll beat the rush, enjoy some rare silence, and get into your day's activities before the city wakes up.

2. Master the Art of "Soft Ignorance"

Sometimes, you just have to ignore things. That bus conductor is shouting in your ear off? The guy cutting the line as you wait to buy breakfast? All of them have one mission - to frustrate you! But peace comes the moment you realize you can pretend like none of the chaos exists. Nothing beats minding your business amidst all the provocations in the street. You'll be glad you did.

3. Invest in Good Headphones (and a Power Bank!)

Whether you’re on a bus, bike, or BRT, your playlist or podcast is your sanity shield. Drown out the chaos and escape into a world of beautiful music. And trust me, your phone dying mid-Lekki traffic is a tragedy you don't want. So don't forget always to carry your power bank.

4. Build a “Calm Corner” at Home

You need a space where Lagos can’t reach you. Decorate a corner with soft pillows, candles, books, maybe even fairy lights. Make it your chill zone - where all the shouting, fights, drama, and online banters can't reach you. Just you and yourself!

5. Find Your Escape Spot

It could be a quiet café in Ikoyi, a beach in Tarkwa Bay, or your favorite amala joint in Surulere. You need a go-to spot to recharge when the city gets too loud. You don't know how much happiness you get from these places.

6. Accept That Traffic Is a Lifestyle

Lagos traffic is a love language. You’ll spend hours in it. Instead of fighting it, prepare for it. There are so many things you can do in it. Bring your movie playlist, movie bucket list, and even official works to it. Trust me, the route is always shorter when you're drowned in something you enjoy.

7. Surround Yourself With Good People

Your Lagos tribe matters. People who lift you, laugh with you during PHCN outages, and send you traffic updates. Keep your circle strong and drama-free. Lagos friendships are gold when they’re real, but you have to be picky to find the best people who can match your vibe.

8. Laugh Often - Even When Things Are Mad