Weekend Getaways: Hidden gems around Nigeria you should try before 60

You'd agree that Nigeria is such a beautiful country. A few kilometres drive from where you stay, you'll be lost in the picturesque, breathtaking views spread around the country.

That's a sign that you're in Nigeria, a vibrant mix of landscapes, cultures, and adventures. Unfortunately, not many of us have the opportunity to visit many places outside our states and regions throughout our lives, and that is why you always have that inner feeling that you're missing out on something.

You're indeed missing out on a lot, and you must consciously try to see the beautiful Nigeria beyond your neighbourhood.

In case you don't know where to start, we've made a list of hidden gems around Nigeria you should try before 60 - or even by this weekend.

1. Erin Ijesha Waterfalls (Osun State)

Also known as Olumirin Falls, this seven-layered waterfall is nature’s version of a fitness challenge wrapped in breathtaking beauty. Each level has its own vibe, and depending on what you want, it can go from calm pools to roaring cascades. It is perfect for hikers, photographers, and lovers of "soft adventure." Don't forget to wear a change of clothes and soft shoes for comfort.

2. Awhum Waterfall & Cave (Enugu State)

Tucked away in a monastery in Enugu, Awhum offers both a visual and spiritual retreat. The waterfall flows over smooth rocks into a warm stream believed to have healing powers. If you fancy peace, prayer, and picture-perfect views, you should head here.

3. Kajuru Castle (Kaduna State)

Yes, a medieval-style castle exists in Nigeria, and it’s as surreal as it sounds. Built by a German expatriate, Kajuru Castle gives Eurotrip vibes, complete with a dungeon, tower rooms, and a hilltop view fit for royalty. Whether you're planning a romantic getaway, squad retreats, or medieval cosplay, here's somewhere you surely want to choose.

4. Obudu Mountain Resort (Cross River State)

Clouds at your feet, cool breeze on your skin, and green hills as far as the eye can see. Obudu is one of Nigeria’s most picturesque escapes. It's everything packed in one for nature lovers. There are cable cars, nature trails, and mountain villas.

5. Ogbunike Caves (Anambra State)

This ancient network of caves has served as a hiding place, spiritual site, and cultural treasure. You’ll descend barefoot (local tradition) into cool, echo-filled chambers that feel like time capsules. It's an excellent destination for adventure seekers and history buffs who want something raw and real.

6. Ibeno Beach (Akwa Ibom State)

You don’t need to fly to Zanzibar for waves and white sand. Ibeno Beach is Nigeria’s longest and one of its cleanest beaches. The beach is so beautiful that it can stand out among most others worldwide. But the plenty of room to splash, stroll, or sip on coconut water adds colour to it.

Weekend getaways don’t have to mean expensive flights or boring hotel rooms. Nigeria is packed with under-the-radar gems that offer adventure, romance, culture, and peace - all within a few hours’ drive or a short flight.