Chop Life Chronicles: 10 Nigerian street foods you must try - or avoid

If you live in Nigeria or have visited before, you'll know that the Nigerian street food market is bustling. It's almost as vibrant as the country's music itself.

So, whether you're walking through the busy streets of Oshodi, Gwarimpa, or Rumuokoro, you'll find so many street foods on sale.

Depending on how well your stomach leads you, you'll find bold, spicy, and smoky options that will delight your taste buds. But hold on, if you're unsure about which Nigerian street food to try, we're here for you.

Here are some of the most popular foods you should try the next time you're in Nigeria or run away from it.

1. Suya - A Must-Try Legend

Try it? YES.

This spicy grilled meat - usually beef or chicken - is Nigeria’s unofficial street food ambassador. There's a suya stand in almost every major Nigerian street, although they typically come alive at night. Marinated with yaji spice and roasted over open flames, it's smoky, tender, and dangerously addictive.

2. Boli (Roasted Plantain) - Street Gold

Try it? YES.

A perfectly roasted boli, charred just enough, served with groundnut or spicy pepper sauce? Heaven. Especially popular in the South, it's a street snack that hits nostalgia and flavour at once.

3. Gala and La Casera - The OG Combo

Try it? Sure, for the experience.

This classic roadside combo has kept Nigerians fueled in traffic for decades. Gala (a beef sausage roll) and La Casera (apple soda) are more of a survival snack than a gourmet experience. It may not be what it used to be, but of course, there's no harm in trying it again for the experience.

4. Akara - Hot, Crispy Goodness

Try it? Absolutely.

These fried bean cakes are crispy on the outside and fluffy inside. They are best enjoyed hot with pap or bread. They are a breakfast favourite that slaps every single time.

However, since it's best consumed fresh and hot, avoid it if it's been sitting under a fly-infested umbrella since 5 a.m.

5. Nkwobi - Delicious

Try it? Only if you know your plug.

Nkwobi is a spicy cow foot dish served in a thick palm oil sauce, and it tastes divine. But on the street? You need to trust the source, or you might end up in a bathroom saga. Ask questions and make sure your vendor prioritises hygiene before buying from them.

6. Puff-Puff – The People's Snack

Try it? 100%.

Golden, airy, sweet - puff-puff is Nigeria’s answer to doughnuts. Perfect for snacking on the go, especially when fresh and slightly warm.

However, avoid it if it's too oily or rock-hard. That's stale puff-puff disguised as fresh.

7. Fried Yam and Sauce - Underrated MVP

Try it? YES.

Crunchy fried yam cubes dipped in spicy pepper sauce? Yes, please. It’s cheap, filling, and oddly satisfying. The same ingredients are also available on almost every street.

8. Kilishi - Suya’s Dry Cousin

Try it? With caution.

This dried, spicy beef jerky is beloved, especially in Northern Nigeria. It's packed with flavour and protein. But if it’s too dry, too spicy, or looks dusty - abort the mission.

9. Moi Moi in Nylon - Debate Starter

Try it? If you're brave.

Steamed bean pudding, sometimes with egg or fish, moi moi is a healthy and hearty street dish. But when it’s wrapped in questionable nylons, the health debate begins. We recommend asking for moi moi in leaves as a safer alternative.

10. Ewa Agoyin - Beans with Swagger

Try it? YES, but cautiously.

Mashed beans with fiery pepper sauce are a Lagos breakfast staple. Add aged bread, and it’s a street masterpiece. However, note that street beans can be a landmine for sensitive stomachs. Have water (and maybe a plan B) ready.