Abuja Vs Lagos: Which city has more lifestyle vibes?

Every day, we're treated to different debates online and offline. However, in the Nigerian context, one debate that reigns supreme is the rivalry between the country's two biggest powerhouses - Lagos and Abuja.

You've seen this argument before. You've probably even participated in it. But from a neutral perspective, who's really the winner, especially when it comes to lifestyle vibes?

Today, let's discuss what these two cities have to offer in terms of food, fashion, nightlife, and experiences. Hold on and get on the ride with us.

Energy Levels

Lagos:

Lagos is the energy capital of Nigeria because its residents literally breathe hustle and bustle. There's no such thing as a quiet time as far as this city is concerned. And that's why you can come out at 2 AM and still feel like it's afternoon. Lagosians don't sleep. Even Sundays often feel like a soft party.

Abuja:

Well, Abuja residents are known hustlers too. However, things are quite slower, smoother, and somewhat sophisticated. Notwithstanding, there's still enough energy to keep residents on their feet and willing to make a good impression. But it's nothing close to the energy levels in Lagos.

Food Culture

Lagos:

Name whatever you want - Lagos has it. From fancy rooftop restaurants to roadside boli and fish joints, the food scene is mad. Plus, you haven’t truly lived until you’ve fought for suya at midnight in Lagos Island.

Abuja:

Quietly catching up! Abuja’s food spots are trendier now - think gourmet shawarma, brunch cafes, and aesthetically pleasing settings perfect for Instagram.

However, you might spend more time driving between spots because everything’s more spread out.

Nightlife and Entertainment

Lagos:

You probably already know that Lagos is leagues ahead of most Nigerian cities when it comes to nightlife. I mean, that's why it got nicknamed “the city that never sleeps.” If you're a nightcrawler, best believe you'll never run out of options in Lagos.

Abuja:

Again, Abuja is quickly catching up in the entertainment scene. Most of the big musicians and TV stars now hold shows and events in Abuja. So, there's surely no boring time during your stay. You may need to spend a little more on transport to experience the beautiful party vibes of Abuja.

Fashion and Style

Lagos:

If you've ever been in the streets of Lagos, you'll know that Lagosians dress to kill. It doesn't matter whether they're going to a party, dressing for work, or grocery shopping, they're almost always dressed in their best clothes.

Abuja:

In Abuja, the dress code is wealth. Quiet, understated drip. You’ll see a lot of clean, designer fits without logos everywhere. Abuja is about looking rich without doing too much.

Conclusion