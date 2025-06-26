5 unusual traditions around the world you've probably never heard of

Tradition bonds people together in a society. It morphs into identity and bleeds into popular culture over time.

It is also revered as a behemoth in many societies around the world, largely because of its intersection with other parts that form modern communities like business, politics, and religion.

There are some traditions that remain obscure or gradually phase out with time. But at some point, they mattered to the members of the communities that observed them.

Here's a look at some of those traditions that are pretty unique and unusual to outsiders.

1. Dani tribe finger-cutting mourning practice

When someone dies, family members cut off their own fingers. [Facebook/Henry Kally Jme]

The Dani tribe inhabit remote areas of Papua, New Guinea, and Wamena of the Jayawijaya Regency in Indonesia.

The death of a member of the tribe throws the deceased relatives into a state of physical and emotional pain.

To mourn, they cut off the fingers of family members, especially that of the females.

Even female babies have tips of their fingers bitten off by their mothers.

This practice focuses on females, with only a few older men in the tribe involved. However, it is a highly-respected mourning ritual.

Before amputation, a string is tied tightly around the upper half of the finger for 30 minutes. This allows it to go numb for an almost painless removal. A close family member, sibling or parent usually does this.

The primary reason for the amputation is to appease and keep the restless spirit away.

If the deceased person is considered powerful, it is believed that their spirit would be equally powerful.

Also, the physical pain from the finger amputation is believed to making it easier for the bereaved forget the pain of relative’s death.

While finger-cutting is no longer actively practised and has been banned, there are still older women of the tribe with snipped fingers (all five of them).

Older women of the Dani tribe with snipped fingers. [Facebook/Henry Kally Jme]

2. Smoking dead scorpions in Pakistan

Smoking dead scorpions to get high is a practice in Pakistan. [X/@IndiaTales7]

While this is not exactly a well-loved tradition, it is a known practice in Pakistan that has been reported since 2001.

At the time, it was documented that "junkies in Pakistan are finding new ways to supplement their heroin addiction among the ruins and cemeteries of Quetta."

More recent reports have it that dealers offer scorpions to smokers for a small fee of 70 to 200 rupees (equivalent to $1 to $3) for their venomous effects.

They use different ways, though, it is further reported. It is said that some mix scorpion venom with hashish and tobacco, either rolling it into a joint or smoking it through a pipe.

It produces an euphoria that can last for a period of ten hours to three days, reports add, highlighting that it is a "cheap" high surpassing that of heroin.

The high can last for around 10 hours to three days. [X/@IndiaTales7]

3. Cinnamon shower in Denmark for the unmarried at 25

Spinsters are tied to a chair and pelted with cinnamon. [X/IndiaTales7]

In Denmark, those who get to the age of 25 without a spouse get covered in cinnamon.

This is a centuries-old tradition that can be traced back to when spice salesmen stayed as bachelors because they were always travelling.

It's a fun tradition, though. [X/@VukovicNikola]

Friends and family cover the celebrants in spice (typically cinnamon if the age is 25); sometimes, they are tied to a chair, lamppost, or a tree.

4. Spain's La Tomatina

La Tomatina is said to be the biggest food fight in the world. [X/@utdcounsellor]

La Tomatina is a Spanish festival where participants throw tomatoes at each other. It is said to be the biggest food fight in the world.

The festival originally started as a food fight between friends in the 1940s and has now grown into a famous tourist attraction.

It is usually held on the last Wednesday of August each year in the town of Buñol near to Valencia in Spain.

5. Thailand's Phuket Vegetarian Festival

Piercing cheeks with sharp objects during street procession. [X/@utdcounsellor]

The Phuket Vegetarian Festival is also known as the Nine Emperor Gods Festival.

It is a vibrant annual celebration observed during the first nine days of the ninth lunar month, typically in September or October.

It's a nine-day event that combines Taoist beliefs with a focus on vegetarianism and spiritual cleansing, featuring colourful ceremonies, street processions, and rituals.