What you should know about the annual witch burning festival in Czech Republic

Did you know there's a day dedicated to burn witches in Czech Republic? It might sound like a Nollywood movie, but every April 30th, the people in Czech gather in tiny groups and burn witches.

Known as Čarodějnice (cha-ro-dey-nit-se), or “Witches’ Night,” this Czech tradition is actually not as gory as it sounds. It’s actually a light-hearted, community-driven way to say goodbye to winter and welcome spring.

The burning of witches in Czech can be traced back to long before Christianity reached that part of Europe. At the time, local communities believed that the night before May 1st was when witches and dark forces were most active.

It was believed that these witches would fly across the skies on broomsticks, gathering on mountaintops to perform their witchcraft and if you wanted to keep them away you had to light a bonfire.

There was also a belief that the practice of burning witches symbolized the defeat of winter’s chill and the waning power of witches as the warmer weather of spring began to take hold.

Over time, that ritual evolved into what it is today: families and friends building huge bonfires, placing a handmade witch doll (usually stuffed with straw and dressed in rags) on top, and watching her go up in flames.

The witch burning festival is not only about burning the witches made with straw and rags. Throughout that evening of May 30, everyone would dress up and take part in parades, singing and dancing around the bonfire.

There is also food and drinks for everyone.

Today, in modern Prague, Čarodějnice is less about superstition and more about community. It’s one of the few days of the year when locals spill out of their homes and meet in parks with snacks, drinks, and kids dressed up in witch hats.

This tradition is followed with city-wide celebrations in places like Petřín Hill, Ladronka Park, and Kampa Island that includes activities like live music, face painting, sausage grilling, local beer on tap, and bonfires.

For some residents, the witch burning festival is seen as a goodbye to winter and hello to spring.