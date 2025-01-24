Honeymoons are seen as the perfect getaway for newlyweds, a time to relax, celebrate love, and start a new chapter together.

But how did this tradition come to be? Did couples always jet off to exotic locations after saying “I do”? The answer might surprise you.

Honeymoons weren’t always romantic

Believe it or not, the earliest version of honeymoons wasn’t about candlelit dinners or beach resorts. In ancient times, particularly in some European cultures, a honeymoon was more of a "bride kidnapping" tradition.

Yes, you read that right!

Some grooms, often with the help of friends or family, would steal their bride from her home. They would then hide her away for about a month—long enough for her family to stop looking for her or accept the marriage as a done deal.

During this time, the couple would drink a special fermented honey-based drink called mead, believed to boost fertility and strength.

This is where the term "honeymoon" comes from—honey (the drink) and moon (a month-long cycle). So, if you thought honeymoons were just about romance, think again.

Thankfully, as societies evolved, the idea of a honeymoon changed.

By the 19th century, particularly in England, honeymoons took on a more elegant and romantic form. Wealthy couples in Britain started going on "bridal tours", where they would visit family and friends who couldn’t attend the wedding. This was a way of introducing the new bride to extended relatives while also enjoying some travel time together.

Soon, these bridal tours turned into actual vacations, especially among the European elite. With advancements in travel, newlyweds began visiting dreamy locations like Italy, France, or the countryside for leisure. The focus was now on celebrating love rather than just fulfilling a social obligation.

Modern honeymoon

By the 20th century, the concept of a honeymoon became global. More couples, regardless of social status, began taking trips after their wedding. The rise of luxury hotels, beach resorts, and air travel made it easier for newlyweds to escape to beautiful destinations. The idea of starting a marriage with a vacation became popular in the U.S. and spread worldwide.

Today, honeymoons are an essential part of wedding culture, with couples spending thousands of dollars on dream vacations. From adventurous safaris to relaxing island retreats, honeymoon options have expanded, catering to different tastes and budgets.

Are honeymoons a must?

Some couples see them as a must-have experience, while others prefer to skip them due to costs or personal preferences. Some even opt for a "mini-moon", a shorter and more affordable getaway.

At the end of the day, the meaning of a honeymoon has changed from what it once was. It’s no longer about tradition or expectations, it’s about what makes the couple happy.