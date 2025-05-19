10 Nigerian Universities that accept low JAMB scores (2025)

So, you wrote the 2025 JAMB exam, and when the results came out, your heart sank. Maybe you scored 120, 140, or even 160, far below what you expected. Disappointing. Thousands of students in Nigeria also felt the same shock and disappointment. Some even suspected a JAMB system error, especially after officials admitted there was a glitch and offered a rewrite. But who wants to go through that stress again?

So, if you’re stuck with a low score, don’t lose hope. Top schools like UNILAG, UI, or UNN may demand high cut-off marks (180 and above), but many good Nigerian universities accept lower scores, even as low as 120 or 140.

Here are some of those universities.

1. Federal University, Birnin Kebbi (FUBK)

Cut-off mark: 140

The school is known for its flexible admission policy, making it a great choice for students with lower JAMB scores. It has modern facilities and a growing academic reputation. If you’re looking for a federal university that won’t demand extremely high cut-off marks, FUBK is worth considering. Just ensure you meet their departmental requirements for your chosen course.

2. Federal University, Dutse (FUD)

Cut-off mark: 150

Located in Jigawa State, FUD is another federal institution that admits students with JAMB scores as low as 140. The university offers programs in fields like Computing, Economics, and Biological Sciences. While competition for some courses may be higher, many departments accept candidates with modest JAMB scores, especially in less competitive programs.

3. Kebbi State University of Science and Technology (KSUSTA)

Cut-off mark: 140

KSUSTA specialises in science and technology programs, making it ideal for students interested in Engineering, Computer Science, or Agriculture. Despite being a state university, it has a relatively low cut-off mark compared to other tech-focused schools. If you have a passion for STEM but a low JAMB score, KSUSTA is a solid option.

4. Sokoto State University (SSU)

Cut-off mark: 140

SSU is a state-owned university that offers a variety of courses in Arts, Social Sciences, and Education. The school is known for its flexible admission process, often accepting students with JAMB scores as low as 140. It’s a good choice for those who prefer a less competitive admission environment while still getting quality education.

5. Taraba State University (TSU)

Cut-off mark: 140

TSU, located in Jalingo, is another state university that accommodates students with lower JAMB scores. It offers programs in Education, Humanities, and Natural Sciences. The school is relatively affordable and provides a conducive learning environment. While it may not be as popular as older universities, it’s a practical choice for students who need admission without extremely high JAMB scores.

6. Adamawa State University (ADSU)

Cut-off mark: 140

ADSU, situated in Mubi, is known for its flexible admission policies, particularly in Arts and Social Science courses. The university accepts JAMB scores from 140 upwards, depending on the program. It’s a good backup for students who didn’t meet the cut-off marks of more competitive schools. ADSU also offers part-time and diploma programs for those seeking alternative admission routes.

7. Bauchi State University (BASU)

Cut-off mark: 140

BASU is a growing state university with faculties in Sciences, Arts, and Management. It admits students with JAMB scores as low as 140, making it accessible for many candidates. The school is investing in infrastructure and staff development, which means better opportunities for students in the coming years. If you’re looking for an affordable state university with moderate entry requirements, BASU is a good pick.

8. Ondo State University of Science and Technology (OSUSTECH)

Cut-off mark: 150

OSUSTECH is one of Nigeria’s leading state-owned tech universities, offering courses in Engineering, Environmental Sciences, and Agriculture. Despite its focus on science and technology, it maintains a relatively low JAMB cut-off (150). The school emphasises innovation and entrepreneurship, preparing students for real-world challenges.

9. Plateau State University (PLASU)

Cut-off nark: 160

PLASU, located in Bokkos, offers a range of programs in Sciences, Arts, and Social Sciences. The university accepts JAMB scores from 140, depending on the course. It’s a quiet, serene campus with a focus on community-based learning. While not as prominent as older universities, it provides a decent education for students who need a school with lower entry barriers.

10. Private Universities

Cut-off mark: 150 and above Private universities like Bells, Covenant, and Igbinedion are the most flexible when it comes to JAMB scores. However, tuition fees are higher than public schools. These institutions often have smaller class sizes, better facilities, and faster admission processes. If you can afford it, a private university might be the easiest way to secure admission with a low JAMB score.

What should you do next?