In recent news, the University of Lagos (UNILAG) featured in the Times Higher Education (THE) global ranking. It’s in the 801-1,000 band globally and first in Nigeria in the 2026 edition.
On the African stage, UNILAG is positioned among the continent’s leading universities, and in the wider global context, it now ranks comfortably among the top 8–10% of institutions worldwide.
Now, the University of Lagos (UNILAG) has strengthened its standing as Nigeria’s top-ranked university with the launch of a University of Birmingham transnational education (TNE) campus. The global recognition is being turned into something even more tangible: access to world-class education right at home.
The announcement came at the Global Education Partnership and Going Global Conference on Transnational Education in London, attended by Nigeria’s Minister of State for Education, Dr Yusuf Tanko Sununu; the UK’s International Education Champion, Sir Steve Smith; and Donna McGowan, Country Director of the British Council Nigeria.
Sir Steve Smith called the partnership “a model of institutional strengthening rather than a profit-oriented venture.”
It’s a soft-power tool that merges learning, culture, and innovation. Under the partnership, Nigerian students can now access UK-standard programmes, including emerging fields such as artificial intelligence, robotics, and machine learning, without leaving the country.
The new campus builds on existing Nigeria–UK ties, including the successful UNILAG–University of Dundee joint LL.M. programme, which paved the way for transnational collaboration in law and research.
According to the Minister of Education, Chief (Dr) Maruf Olatunji Alausa, over 120 Nigerian students have already been trained in artificial intelligence and machine learning under related initiatives.
The partnership also speaks to Nigeria’s long-term challenge. Every year, thousands of Nigerian students leave for the UK, Canada, and the US, with only a fraction returning. This initiative offers a model for talent retention: keeping talent within Nigeria while maintaining international competitiveness.
For families long burdened by the costs of studying abroad, this marks a major shift: world-class education, minus the visa queues and foreign exchange woes
Regulatory oversight remains key. The National Universities Commission (NUC) emphasised that quality assurance and accreditation will determine the model’s success, while UNILAG Vice-Chancellor, Professor Folasade Ogunsola, pledged to ensure “sustainable governance and technology-driven instruction”.
As UNILAG’s international reputation rises, the new Birmingham partnership signals a future where global learning is accessible to locals with ambition.