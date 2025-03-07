Studying abroad is a dream for many Nigerians, but the cost of tuition, accommodation, and living expenses can be overwhelming. Many students give up on their dream simply because they can’t afford it. But what if you could study in top universities around the world without paying a single kobo?

These scholarships cover everything: tuition fees, accommodation, travel, health insurance, and even a monthly allowance. Whether you want to study in the UK, US, Canada, or any other country, there are amazing opportunities waiting for you. With the right scholarship, you can get a world-class education without financial stress. Here are five fully funded scholarships that Nigerians can apply for. 1. Chevening Scholarship

The Chevening Scholarship is one of the best scholarships for Nigerians who want to study in the UK. It is funded by the UK government and covers full tuition fees, flight tickets to and from the UK, monthly stipend for living expenses and health insurance. To apply, you must have at least two years of work experience (including internships or volunteering) and a good academic record. You also need to return to Nigeria after your studies to contribute to the country’s development. Application period: Usually between August and November each year. Apply here: www.chevening.org

2. DAAD Scholarship

If you want to study in Germany, the DAAD Scholarship is a great option. Germany is known for its top-quality education and free tuition in public universities. DAAD provides full tuition coverage, monthly allowance, health insurance and travel expenses. DAAD is open to Nigerian students who want to study a master’s or PhD in Germany. Many courses are taught in English, so you don’t need to worry about learning German. Application Period: Deadlines vary depending on the course. Apply here: www.daad.de 3. Fulbright Foreign Student Program If your dream is to study in the United States, the Fulbright Program is one of the best scholarships you can get. This scholarship covers full tuition fees, flight tickets, living expenses and health insurance. It is available for master’s and PhD students in various fields. The selection process is competitive, but it is worth applying if you have a strong academic background and leadership skills. Application period: Usually opens in February and closes in May. Apply here: https://foreign.fulbrightonline.org

4. Mastercard Foundation Scholars Program

The Mastercard Foundation Scholars Program helps young Africans study in Canada, the US, UK, and Africa. It supports students from financially disadvantaged backgrounds by providing full tuition fees, accommodation, books and study materials and monthly stipend. The scholarship is available for undergraduate and master’s degrees in different universities, including University of Toronto, McGill University, and University of Cape Town. 5. Australia Awards Scholarship

For Nigerians who want to study in Australia, the Australia Awards Scholarship is a fantastic opportunity. It covers full tuition fees, airfare to and from Australia, living expenses and health insurance. This scholarship is available for master’s degree students in fields that can help Nigeria’s development, such as engineering, health, and agriculture. After graduation, students are expected to return to Nigeria to use their skills to help the country grow. Application Period: Usually opens in February and closes in April. Apply here: www.dfat.gov.au/people-to-people/australia-awards

Studying abroad does not have to be impossible. With these fully funded scholarships, you can achieve your dreams without worrying about money. The key is to start early, prepare well, and apply before the deadline.

If you’ve ever wanted to study in the UK, US, Canada, Germany, or Australia, now is the time to take action. Research the scholarship that fits your needs, gather your documents, and send in your application. Don’t let money stop you from getting the education you deserve.