Recently, there has been increasing attention on the high bride prices demanded in some parts of Nigeria.

This has sparked debates on social media. These demands are seen as a barrier to matrimony, with men stating that the financial burden is too high especially as it continues into the marriage.

In Nigeria, a marriage is not considered complete unless a certain amount of money and symbolic items are collected from the groom as a form of compensation to the bride’s family for taking care of their daughter. This tradition reflects the transfer of rights from the bride’s family to the groom.

A woman whose bride price has not been paid is often viewed as "cheap," and a man who does not pay the bride price is seen as disrespectful. Divorce, in some cases, involves the return of the bride price and other items, symbolising the dissolution of the union.

The bride price tradition in Nigeria is more than just a financial transaction; it is a cultural practice that signifies the transfer of rights and a deep respect for the bride’s family. While some Nigerian tribes demand exorbitant amounts for the bride price, many others keep the tradition affordable and symbolic, focusing on the unity of the families rather than the financial burden.

Here are the top 5 Nigerian tribes with the cheapest bride price according to Business Day:

1. Yoruba Tribe (Western Nigeria)

The bride price, or Owo Ori, among the Yoruba is relatively inexpensive. The price typically ranges between ₦5,000 to ₦20,000, depending on the family. This symbolic fee is not intended to cause any inconvenience but rather to mark the beginning of a union. Interestingly, after the groom pays the bride price, it is common for the bride’s family to return it, symbolising their support for the marriage. In addition to the bride price, the groom may be asked to present items like sugarcane, yam, and plantains—affordable items that most men can afford.

2. Esan Tribe (Edo State)

Historically, the Esan people of Edo State are known for their modest approach to bride price.The bride’s father receives a very small amount as a bride price. The sum was traditionally ₦24. While the price is small, other ceremonial costs may still apply, but the Esan people do not see this as selling their daughters but as a respectful tradition. The emphasis in Esan marriage customs is on the union of two families rather than the bride price.

3. Bini Tribe (Edo State)

The Bini bride price is one of the lowest in Nigeria. The dowry typically costs just ₦25, and the groom will also be required to present a list of items, which may include traditional gifts for the bride’s family. The negotiation process takes place in a family meeting (Ogua), where both sides discuss the wedding details. The Bini people do not attach excessive importance to the bride price, focusing instead on the formalities of the union.

4. Itsekiri Tribe (Delta State)

The Itsekiri people, indigenous to Delta State, have a very different perspective on marriage compared to some other Nigerian tribes. In fact, the Itsekiri tribe’s bride price can be as low as ₦12, depending on the agreement between the families. The Itsekiri view marriage as a bond between families. Traditional blessings and celebratory dances follow the payment of the bride price.

5. Tiv Tribe (Benue State)

The Tiv people of Benue State have unique traditions when it comes to marriage, with the bride price known as Kem Kwase. The groom is expected to bring items such as a large pig, a wheelbarrow, salt, palm oil, meat, fish, and even jewelry for the mother-in-law. While these items are necessary, the bride price itself is not particularly expensive.

The tradition of Kem Kwase means that the bride price is not finalised in a single payment but is considered an ongoing process. The Tiv people believe that marriage is a lifelong journey and that the bride price symbolises the union’s continuity.