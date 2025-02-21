These are the best months to get married in Nigeria

We have three seasons in Nigeria - rainy season, dry season and the occasional harmattan that shows up in December.

Choosing the right month for your wedding in Nigeria can make all the difference in terms of weather, vendor pricing, guest availability, and overall experience. Dry season in Nigeria is from (November–March) which is ideal for outdoor weddings and rainy season is from (April–October).

So whether you want a small, intimate ceremony or a grand celebration, timing is key. Here’s a look at the best months to say “I do” in 2025.

1. November

If you want an outdoor wedding with great weather but without the high costs and stress of December, November is a perfect choice. The rainy season is winding down, making it ideal for garden or beach weddings. The temperature is also cooler, creating a comfortable atmosphere for both the couple and their guests.

Pros: The rains are almost over.

Vendors are still affordable as the December rush hasn’t begun.

Guests are available compared to the busy festive season.

Cons: Some unpredictable showers may still occur, so plan for a covered venue or have tents ready.

Some guests might still be saving up for December events so they may not 'spray' you.

2. December

December is the most popular month for weddings in Nigeria. The festive spirit is high, family and friends are around, and it’s the perfect time to throw a big celebration. If you love grand weddings with a lively atmosphere, this is your month.

Pros: Most guests are available since many people travel home for the holidays.

The festive energy adds to the excitement of your wedding.

You can easily get a DJ or live band as entertainers are very active during this season.

Cons: Vendors are at their most expensive—venues, catering, photography, and outfits will cost more.

Venues get booked quickly, so you need to plan far in advance.

The rush of December means logistics (traffic, accommodation, etc.) can be stressful.

3. January

January is a great month if you want a wedding that’s less expensive but still beautiful. The weather is still dry, and the rush of December is over, meaning vendors may be more available and willing to negotiate prices. However, be mindful that your guests may still be recovering financially from the December festivities.

Pros: Dry weather ensures an outdoor wedding can go smoothly.

Fewer weddings mean less competition for venues and vendors.

Vendors may lower prices since the December rush is over.

Cons: Guests may not be financially ready to spend on your wedding (spraying money may be lower).

Some people may still be on holiday trips and unavailable to attend.

4. February

What better time to get married than in the month of love? February is perfect for couples who want a romantic and sentimental wedding. The dry season is still in full effect, and vendors remain affordable. Just keep in mind that February heat can be intense, so a well-ventilated or air-conditioned venue is a must.

Pros: Still in dry season, so you won’t worry about rain.

Vendors are relatively affordable.

You can add a romantic Valentine’s Day theme if you wish.

Cons: February heat can be intense, so an indoor or well-ventilated venue is necessary.

Valentine’s Day rush may make floral decorations and gifts more expensive.

5. April

April is an underrated but beautiful month for weddings. The light rains during this period make everything look lush and green, which is perfect for garden or outdoor weddings. The heat is also not as harsh as in February or March, making the weather more comfortable for guests.

Pros: The greenery makes for beautiful wedding photos.

Vendors are fairly priced since it’s not peak season.

Weather is more comfortable than earlier dry months.

Cons: Light rains may occur unexpectedly, so always have a backup plan.

Easter celebrations may make some vendors more expensive, depending on the date of your wedding.