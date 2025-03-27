The 10 most expensive weddings ever—One cost nearly $1billion

The weddings of royalty and affluent families are more than just celebrations of love, they are strategic moves to secure political alliances and strengthen dynasties.

For them, money is no object, so these grand occasions are an avenue to showcase their power, wealth, and influence. Ultra-wealthy weddings are usually extravagant spectacles filled with designer gowns, opulent venues, star-studded guest lists, and jaw-dropping entertainment.

If the floral arrangements could cost millions of dollars, then no detail is overlooked in these lavish affairs. In this list, we explore the ten most expensive weddings ever recorded, ranked from the highest to the lowest amount spent.

1. Khadija Uzhakhova and Said Gutseriev, $1 billion

Said Gutseriev (whose father is a oil and media mogul) got married to 20-year-old dentistry student Khadija Uzhakhova, on March 26, 2016 at Safisa, a banqueting venue in Moscow. The bride wore a gown that was created by designer Elie Saab and reportedly cost $1 million.

The guests were transported around town in a fleet of luxury vehicles, and the nine-tier wedding cake was taller than the couple’s guests. The wedding was also headlined by singers Jennifer Lopez, Sting, and Enrique Iglesias. (While this wedding's cost is often debated, estimates suggest it could be the most expensive ever.)

2. Anant Ambani and Radhika Merchant, $600 Million

According to The Hollywood Reporter, the ceremony was estimated at $600 million. Anant Ambani, the youngest son of Asia’s wealthiest man, Mukesh Ambani, married Radhika Merchant in Mumbai.

The wedding celebrations started in January 2024 and spanned months, featuring a European cruise, a grand sangeet with Justin Bieber, and a high-profile guest list including Mark Zuckerberg and Bill Gates. The bridal outfits were custom-designed and adorned with diamonds and sequins.

3. Isha Ambani and Anand Piramal, $100 million

Isha Ambani, the daughter of wealthy industrialist Mukesh Ambani, got married to financier Anand Piramal, the son of billionaire Ajay Piramal on December 12, 2018, at Antilia House, Mumbai. Reportedly more than 1,000 luxury cars, including Jaguars and Porsches, were made available to guests.

The couple and their guests were serenaded by singer John Legend and Beyoncé. Ambani’s bridal outfit reportedly cost $12 million. As a thank you to the city, the Ambani family provided food to feed more than 5,000 residents for four days.

4. Amit Bhatia and Vanisha Mittal, $55 Million

The wedding of Vanisha Mittal, daughter of steel tycoon Lakshmi Mittal, to London-based banker Amit Bhatia in 2004 reportedly cost around $55 million. The wedding was a week-long celebration across Paris, with guests flown in first class and private jets.

Their invitations came in silver boxes and the wedding celebrations took place in exclusive venues like the Palace of Versailles and Château de Vaux-le-Vicomte. There was a private concert by Kylie Minogue and the wine bill alone came up to $1.5 million. Adjusted for inflation, this wedding would cost $99 Million today.

5. Prince Charles and Princess Diana, $48 Million

This was dubbed the "Wedding of the Century," and the royal wedding was watched by 750 million people worldwide. This wedding remains the most expensive in British royal history and the ceremony, held on July 29, 1981, was at the St Paul’s Cathedral in London.

Diana wore a wedding dress with a 25-foot train, considered the longest in royal wedding history and over 10,000 pearls sewn into the gown. The wedding had a massive guest list of 3,500 people including dignitaries from all over the world. Adjusted for inflation, this would be around $166 million today.

6. Meghan Markle and Prince Harry, $45 million

Meghan Markle and Prince Harry got married on May 19, 2018, at St. George’s Chapel, Windsor Castle, England. Because it was a British royal wedding, it was watched by an estimated 1.9 billion people worldwide. The extraordinary cost of the wedding included Markle’s Givenchy gown, a minimalist design that nevertheless had a price tag of $265,000.

The wedding also mixed tradition with Hollywood glamour because Meghan was an actress. Elton John performed at their reception and their lemon elderflower cake required 500 eggs. Their security costs were estimated at nearly $40 million.

7. Prince William and Kate Middleton, $37 Million

Prince William and Kate Middleton’s wedding took place on April 29, 2011, at Westminster Abbey in London. It was the wedding of the future King of England hence it was an international event, watched by millions worldwide. Kate wore a $434,000 Alexander McQueen wedding gown that took a year to complete.

8. Angelababy and Huang Xiaoming, $31 million

Singer/actress Angela Yeung, known professionally as Angelababy, got married to actor Huang Xiaoming on October 8, 2015, at the Shanghai Exhibition Center. The bride’s Christian Dior dress featured almost 100 roses handcrafted from Chantilly lace and seven layers of skirts made from 170 feet (52 meters) of tulle.

Angelababy’s wedding ring cost an estimated $1.5 million. The guests were also gifted cell phones and other high-end items. The couple divorced in 2022.

9. Queen Letizia and King Felipe of Spain, $24 million–$35 million

King Felipe of Spain (now King Felipe VI) and Letizia Ortiz Rocasolano got married on May 22, 2004, in Madrid. This Spanish royal wedding was a national event, held at Madrid’s grand cathedral. Letizia wore a gown designed by Spanish couturier Manuel Pertegaz.

The ceremony took place at the Cathedral Santa María la Real de la Almudena. Adjusted for inflation, this would be around $41 million today.

10. Priya Sachdev and Vikram Chatwal, $20 million

This wedding took place on February 19, 2006, in New Delhi. Priya Sachdev, was a model and actress, and Chatwal, was an actor and the son of a hotel and restaurant magnate. The wedding took place over 10 days and three cities. An estimated 600 guests were flown to India from 26 countries on chartered jets. However, Sachdev and Chatwal divorced in 2011.