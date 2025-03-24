14 stunning pre-wedding photo shoot ideas to capture your love story

Pre-wedding photoshoots are a must these days because it offers a perfect opportunity to capture beautiful, romantic moments before the big day.

To do a pre-wedding photoshoot, the size of your wedding doesn't even matter because a pre-wedding shoot allows you to bond with your partner and create lasting memories.

A pre-wedding shoot also known as an engagement shoot, is a photoshoot taken before the wedding to celebrate your love. It's a relaxed, informal session, typically lasting around two hours, where the couple meets with a photographer to take photos at a location of their choice.

The goal is to capture the couple's unique personalities, love, and style. It’s a fun and relaxed way to connect with each other while creating memories ahead of the big day. Nowadays, couples use banner-sized photos of their pre-wedding shoots to create a backdrop at their wedding where guests can take photos.

One of the reasons why pre-wedding photoshoots have become so popular in Nigeria is because, for many couples, it's the perfect chance to get comfortable in front of the camera before the wedding day. It also provides an opportunity to experiment with different outfits, themes, and locations that represent your love story.

The price of a pre-wedding shoot could be from as low as ₦100,000 to as high as ₦500,000 or more. It really depends on your photographer. When it comes to choosing outfits for your pre-wedding shoot, there’s no one-size-fits-all approach.

Some couples prefer a simple look, wearing just one or two outfits to keep it understated, while others opt for multiple outfits to showcase different themes or moods. Either way, variety adds depth to your photo collection, giving you a range of looks to remember.

We have curated a look book of 14 pre-wedding photo ideas to inspire you.