To make your synthetic or human hair wigs luscious and beautiful, try these

One of the reasons your wig may not last long is whether it is synthetic or real human hair; it is the comb you use and how you use it.

So, you have to find the best comb for your wig to reduce tangling and prevent damage.

Here’s a guide to the best combs for wigs

1. Wide-Tooth Comb

This type of wig is perfect for all wig types, both synthetic and human hair, but it is especially best for curly or wavy wigs.

A wide-tooth comb detangles wigs without pulling on the fibres, and that reduces frizz and breakaways

2. Loop brush

This type of brush is best for straight wigs. Loop brushes are a type of hairbrush that have bristles that are wrapped around one another.

They are specifically designed to smooth out hair lengths without snagging the lace or pulling the wefts in the cap.

3. The Tangle Teezer

This unique two-tiered toothbrush effortlessly untangles hair with little damage or breakage.

It works well with all wig types, styles, and lengths.

4. The Steel/Metal Bristle Brush

If you have a synthetic wig, then you need a metal prong brush or metal bristles since they are softer and more gentle with synthetic wig fibres. There are several anti-static kinds as well.

5. Boar Bristle Brush

This comb is perfect if you want to properly oil your human hair wig. It reduces frizz and adds shine.

To keep the wig shiny without stressing the hair, use it gently.

How to comb your wigs properly

1. Synthetic hair weakens when wet; avoid brushing or combing a damp wig.

To prevent pulling or breaking, always begin combing your wig at the ends and gently work your way up towards the roots.