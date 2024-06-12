ADVERTISEMENT
RADP / Pulse Nigeria  >  Lifestyle  >  Beauty Health

Wig business: 4 disturbing ways human hair is sourced for wigs

Temi Iwalaiye

What if we told you the wig on your head was gotten in the most inhumane way possible?

Unethical sourcing of human hair [Refinery29]
Unethical sourcing of human hair [Refinery29]

The human hair wig business is a thriving market, with thousands of Africans and people of African descent choosing to wear wigs for a variety of reasons. These reasons include aesthetics (wigs look beautiful) and practicality (they offer ease of use).

Recommended articles

Many women are willing to spend a significant amount on human hair wigs. In Nigeria, for example, quality wig prices can range from ₦200,000 to ₦1 million.

However, a major concern lies in the often exploitative sourcing of these wigs. A viral video earlier this year showed a Nigerian wig vendor, Nwanneka, cutting off a woman's hair, and paying her some money so she can resell it.

While this incident sparked a social media outcry, it's not the most unethically problematic way human hair is sourced.

ADVERTISEMENT

Scammers take advantage of desperate women in war-torn regions, offering them peanuts to cut their hair, which is then sold at a premium to wealthy clients. These women, facing dire circumstances, have little choice but to exchange their hair for necessities.

Refinery 29 reports that hair exports are booming in countries like Myanmar, Ukraine, Venezuela, and Tunisia, which have been ravaged by conflict. "Russian hair" is even geotagged from within conflict zones on social media, and some Russian military personnel reportedly engage in the hair trade as a side hustle.

Venezuela's economic forced women to walk to the Colombian border, where they can sell their hair for a little money. Tunisia, a country that has faced instability since the Arab Spring, has also become a hotspot for hair exports.

ADVERTISEMENT

An investigative article in Refinery 29 stated that there are many women and children in Venezuela, India, South Africa, Ukraine, Myanmar, and other places assaulted for their hair. They are held down as robbers violently chop off their ponytails at gunpoint or with a knife.

Unethical ways human hair wigs are sourced [naijabeautyhair]
Unethical ways human hair wigs are sourced [naijabeautyhair] Pulse Nigeria

These people resort to violence because gathering a significant quantity of high-quality hair necessitates women giving it willingly; therefore, hair dealers typically move from area to area, buying hair from marginalised women until the supply runs out, so they attack and cut it off involuntarily.

ADVERTISEMENT

Virgin hair, unprocessed and considered to be smoother, healthier, and longer-lasting is highly sought-after. However, the industry resorts to deceptive practices due to high demand exceeding supply.

Refinery 69 discovered through their investigations that hair companies may chemically treat lower-quality hair to mimic virgin hair. They do not only sell fake hair but they put factory workers' health at risk with these chemicals.

ALSO READ: Why Yemi Alade loves rocking natural hairstyles, not wigs

Women in Asia with long hair save their hair from combing or washing, selling it to pedlars. BBC reports that it is sold for 80 pennies, or $1. The hair is gathered and passed from trader to trader, eventually ending up in hair-untangling workshops in Bangladesh, India, and Myanmar. The labour-intensive process takes around 80 hours to untangle 1.5 kg of hair.

ADVERTISEMENT

Finally, there is something inhumane when a person has to give up a part of their body to be able to afford food; it feels like human organ trafficking, although it isn't necessarily that extreme.

Temi Iwalaiye Temi Iwalaiye Temi Iwalaiye is a Senior Lifestyle Reporter at Pulse. She loves to write about anything and everything. She's a trained lawyer called to the Nigerian Bar and the proud winner of the Random Photo Prize for Fiction 2019.

JOIN OUR PULSE COMMUNITY!

Unblock notifications in browser settings.
ADVERTISEMENT

Eyewitness? Submit your stories now via social or:

Email: eyewitness@pulse.ng

Recommended articles

5 haunted hotels around the world still in business

5 haunted hotels around the world still in business

Wig business: 4 disturbing ways human hair is sourced for wigs

Wig business: 4 disturbing ways human hair is sourced for wigs

Eliminate these products from your diet to control hypertension

Eliminate these products from your diet to control hypertension

Why you may feel sleepy instead of energised after taking coffee

Why you may feel sleepy instead of energised after taking coffee

Dr. Apenteng writes: Understanding and overcoming premature ejaculation

Dr. Apenteng writes: Understanding and overcoming premature ejaculation

King Charles’ official portrait defaced by activists

King Charles’ official portrait defaced by activists

If you find these 5 things in your girlfriend's room, she's a baddie

If you find these 5 things in your girlfriend's room, she's a baddie

Ladies: Drop these 7 outfits from your wardrobe to attract high-value men

Ladies: Drop these 7 outfits from your wardrobe to attract high-value men

Bord Bia and Kerrygold hosts a grand milk party for World Milk Day 2024

Bord Bia and Kerrygold hosts a grand milk party for World Milk Day 2024

Eskimo kiss: Why some people use their noses to kiss each other

Eskimo kiss: Why some people use their noses to kiss each other

'I thought fashion design was for poor people, I wanted to be a doctor'- Veekee James

'I thought fashion design was for poor people, I wanted to be a doctor'- Veekee James

10 things you must consider before undergoing BBL surgery

10 things you must consider before undergoing BBL surgery

Pulse Sports

'Sack him now' - Reactions as Finidi George fails to inspire Super Eagles against Benin

'Sack him now' - Reactions as Finidi George fails to inspire Super Eagles against Benin

All for women? Gabby Thomas and other female athletes accused of poor sportsmanship to Thompson-Herah

All for women? Gabby Thomas and other female athletes accused of poor sportsmanship to Thompson-Herah

Super Eagles: Nigeria are becoming World Cup qualifying no-hopers

Super Eagles: Nigeria are becoming World Cup qualifying no-hopers

NPFL Standings: What the latest title race twist means after the abandoned Rangers vs Enyimba derby

NPFL Standings: What the latest title race twist means after the abandoned Rangers vs Enyimba derby

“How much is money? — Ighalo reacts to Osimhen flaunting his private jet

“How much is money?” — Ighalo reacts to Osimhen flaunting his private jet

Benin Republic vs Nigeria: Time and where to watch Super Eagles face the Cheetahs in World Cup qualifiers

Benin Republic vs Nigeria: Time and where to watch Super Eagles face the Cheetahs in World Cup qualifiers

Nigeria vs South Africa: 5 things we learnt from Finidi George and Super Eagles' disastrous draw against Bafana Bafana

Nigeria vs South Africa: 5 things we learnt from Finidi George and Super Eagles' disastrous draw against Bafana Bafana

Who will be the next NCAA Champion from Nigeria? Meet the contenders and former winners since 2010

Who will be the next NCAA Champion from Nigeria? Meet the contenders and former winners since 2010

Nigeria vs South Africa: Time and Where to watch Super Eagles World Cup qualifying match against Bafana Bafana

ADVERTISEMENT
ADVERTISEMENT

Trending

Try these DIY face toners [Glam]

5 DIY facial toners for a refreshing glow

Infertility in men

5 diseases that leave men impotent when left untreated

Woman suffering from abdominal pain [Image Credit: Sora Shimazaki]

4 stages of endometriosis and why it could take 10 years to be diagnosed

Rihanna

Rihanna has unveiled her new line of haircare products Fenty Hair