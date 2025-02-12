10 tips to make your data last longer

Once again, Nigerians are left frustrated as data prices skyrocket, adding to the burden of economic hardship, rising inflation, and daily struggles with scarcity and poverty.

The 15GB weekly data bundle we once managed with our daily 2k has now skyrocketed to ₦6,000. Even at the old price, it was never enough. Some even joked that MTN was sharing the data with us. Data that was promised to last a week barely stretched beyond three days for most users.

While many complained about the price hike, others were shocked to learn that 15GB was ever available for ₦2,000.

The harsh reality is that data is a necessity, and despite our frustrations, we’ll still buy it. Since we have no choice, the real question is how can we make it last longer?

10 Tips to Reduce Data Consumption

Set Data Limits and Warnings - On Android, go to Settings > Network & Internet > Data Usage, and set a limit. On iPhones, enable Low Data Mode under Settings > Mobile Data > Mobile Data Options to reduce background activity. Restrict Background Data Usage - Android: Go to Settings > Apps > Select App > Data Usage and disable background data. iOS: Navigate to Settings > General > Background App Refresh and turn it off for non-essential apps. Use Data-Saving Browsers - Browsers like Google Chrome and Opera Mini offer built-in data-saving modes. Disable Auto-Play for Videos - Instagram: Settings > Data Usage > Use Less Data, Facebook: Settings > Media & Contacts > Autoplay > Never Autoplay Videos, Twitter: Settings > Data Usage > Video Autoplay > Never. Download Content on Wi-Fi - If you stream music, videos, or podcasts frequently, download them while on Wi-Fi and listen offline. Turn Off Automatic Updates - Android: Google Play Store > Settings > Auto-update Apps > Over Wi-Fi Only, iOS: Settings > App Store > Turn Off Automatic Downloads. Use Lite Versions of Apps - Many popular apps have lite versions that consume less data, These apps are designed for users with limited data and weaker network connections. Compress WhatsApp Media - To reduce this: Go to WhatsApp Settings > Storage & Data > Media Auto-Download, and select Wi-Fi only for photos, videos, and documents. Use Wi-Fi Whenever Possible - Always connect to trusted Wi-Fi networks when available, whether at home, work, or public places. However, avoid public Wi-Fi for sensitive transactions like banking to prevent security risks. Monitor Your Data Usage - Regularly check your data usage to identify which apps consume the most data. On Android, go to Settings > Network & Internet > Data Usage. On iPhones, check Settings > Cellular > Cellular Data Usage.