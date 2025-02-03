MTN, Airtel, others set to implement 50% tariff hike - CSOs slam NLC’s planned protest

Telecommunications operators in Nigeria have announced plans to increase service tariffs by 50% starting in March, following the Nigerian Communications Commission’s (NCC) approval of the hike on January 20, 2025.

The Association of Licensed Telecommunications Operators of Nigeria (ALTON) disclosed that the increase will take effect once the NCC gives its final approval.

ALTON Chairman Gbenga Adebayo stated that the tariff adjustment is necessary to ensure the sustainability of the telecom sector.

“The industry cannot continue to subsidize other sectors. It is essential that we charge sustainable rates to maintain operations and investment in infrastructure,” Adebayo said.

He added that operators will implement the tariffs differently, with each company filing and reviewing their pricing structures before final approval from the NCC.

CSOs fault NLC planned strike

Meanwhile, the Coalition of Human Rights Monitoring Groups (CHRMG) has criticised the Nigeria Labour Congress (NLC) for its planned protest against the tariff hike.

The group described the protest as “misguided and not in the public interest."

Dr Gabriel Agibi, President of CHRMG, defended the increase, citing economic realities.

“With inflation at 34.8%, a nearly 300% increase from 2013 when the last tariff hike was implemented, the adjustment is long overdue,” Agibi said.

He explained that Nigeria’s telecom tariffs remain among the lowest in Africa, comparing the average cost of 1GB of data in Nigeria (₦500) to South Africa (₦1,200) and Ghana (₦1,500).

“The tariff hike will enable operators to invest in infrastructure and improve service quality. It is also crucial for Nigeria’s digital economy agenda, which aims to enhance economic growth through technology,” Agibi added.

The coalition further commended President Bola Tinubu’s administration for its commitment to telecom sector reforms and urged the NLC to reconsider its stance and engage in dialogue with stakeholders.

“We warn that the NLC’s actions could have unintended consequences, including harming the very people it claims to represent. A stronger telecom sector will create jobs, stimulate economic growth, and improve Nigerians’ quality of life,” Agibi said.