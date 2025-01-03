MTN Nigeria plans 100% tariff hike on calls, data packages

MTN Nigeria's Chief Executive Officer, Karl Toriola, disclosed during an interview on Arise TV on Thursday, January 2, that the company has submitted a proposal to the Nigerian Communications Commission (NCC) seeking a 100% increase in call and data tariffs.

Toriola noted that while the company had requested the hike, the likelihood of approval remains uncertain due to Nigeria's current economic challenges.

“We’ve put forward requests of approximately 100 per cent tariff increases to regulators,” he said. “I doubt they’re going to approve that quantum of increases because they are very, very sensitive to the current economic situation in the country.”

The move comes amidst rising speculation about an imminent tariff hike in the telecommunications sector.

In recent weeks, the Association of Licensed Telecommunications Operators of Nigeria (ALTON) has intensified calls for increased tariffs.

ALTON Chairman Gbenga Adebayo hinted at a potential operational shutdown if their demands are not met.

“Telecom operators are grappling with rising operational costs. Without an adjustment, it’s unsustainable,” Adebayo said at a recent industry forum.

However, telecom subscribers have stiffly opposed these proposals, arguing that such increases would impose further financial burdens on Nigerians struggling with inflation and high living costs.

“I can barely afford the current rates; doubling them would make communication services inaccessible for many,” said a Lagos-based subscriber, reflecting the widespread discontent among users.

The NCC has yet to respond to the proposal, but industry experts believe the regulator will likely prioritise consumer welfare while balancing operators’ operational sustainability.