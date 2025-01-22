MTN vs Airtel 5G Router: Which is Better?

Now, as a Nigerian, you understand that while 5G coverage may be the best thing after soft-fried plantain, the network provider you choose plays a huge role in whether you’ll reap the benefits of the 5G internet plan. MTN and Airtel dominate the telecom market, each bringing their strengths to the 5G landscape. MTN was the first to roll out its 5G network in Nigeria, setting the stage. Not long after, Airtel followed suit with its 5G launch, marking the competition between these giants in the 5G space. Both companies have introduced 5G routers, touting superior speeds and performance in their bid to offer the best connectivity.

We'll look at key factors such as pricing, reliability, network connectivity, downtime, subscription costs, and coverage areas.

Pricing

Both MTN and Airtel have positioned their 5G routers at competitive price points, but there's a noticeable difference. MTN 5G Router: Priced at ₦80,000, MTN's 5G router is designed to offer high-speed connectivity with robust performance features.

Airtel 5G Router: At ₦50,000, Airtel's 5G router is significantly more affordable, making it an attractive option for budget-conscious users seeking the benefits of 5G without the higher upfront cost.

Connectivity and Speed

Both MTN and Airtel deliver impressive speeds with their 5G routers, but performance is influenced by factors such as location, environmental conditions, and network strength.

MTN 5G Router:

Device Connectivity : Supports up to 32 devices simultaneously, making it suitable for households or small-to-medium businesses.

Download Speed : Offers speeds of approximately 1.4Gbps under ideal conditions, ensuring lightning-fast downloads and smooth real-time interactions.

Network Compatibility: Works seamlessly with 5G, 4G, and 3G networks and devices, providing flexibility across different setups.

Airtel 5G Router:

Device Connectivity : Accommodates up to 64 devices, making it a great choice for larger organizations or households with multiple users and connected devices.

Download Speed : Delivers a solid 1Gbps download speed, ensuring reliable and fast connectivity for everyday use.

Network Compatibility: Also compatible with 5G, 4G, and 3G networks and devices, ensuring broad usability.

On one hand, the MTN 5G router excels in internet speed, making it an excellent option for individuals or businesses that prioritize performance and low latency. On the other, Airtel's 5G router, with its higher device connectivity capacity, is better suited for larger organizations or households requiring connections for numerous devices simultaneously. In the end, the choice between these routers depends on your needs—whether it's higher speed or greater device connectivity that matters most.

Reliability and Downtime

When it comes to reliability, both MTN and Airtel demonstrate strengths and challenges in their 5G router performance.

MTN 5G Router:

Renowned for its dependable performance, "Everywhere you go", MTN has received feedback for the reliability of its 5G router, reflecting the company’s substantial investment in 5G infrastructure.

However, users in rural areas occasionally report downtime, which suggests that the consistency of the connection may vary outside urban centers.

Airtel 5G Router:

Airtel’s 5G router provides a stable connection in both urban and rural areas, making it a versatile choice for diverse geographic locations.

That said, users have reported intermittent interruptions, especially during peak usage hours, which may affect overall reliability during high-demand periods.

MTN has a slight advantage during peak hours, delivering steadier performance under heavy network loads. Airtel, with its broader stability across locations, may not consistently match MTN’s performance during times of high demand.

Subscription Pricing and Plans

MTN Subscription Plans:

MTN offers a variety of plans, including unlimited 20 (20Mbps) for ₦20,000 per month, and 1TB for ₦100,000 for a year. Their unlimited plan caters to heavy users. MTN 5G router offers free 100GB of data for the first month of your purchase when you text 5GCPE to 312.

You also get 11GB for the first three months when you purchase a data bundle between ₦5,500 - ₦22,000.

MTN Nigeria’s 5G network is alive and working. It delivers good to great speeds, depending on many factors. You should be careful running speed tests on the network, as this will cost you a lot more data than you have been used to. - Mobility Nigeria

Airtel Subscription Plans:

Airtel’s subscription plans are slightly more affordable, with 100GB for ₦20,000, valid for 1 month, and 1TB for ₦100,000, valid for 1 year. The Airtel 5G router also has unlimited plans of Unlimited 40Mbps for 40k and unlimited 20 Mbps for 20k.

This device is unlimited. They weren't lying, I have used more than 120 GB and it's still going. Downloaded GTA V on my laptop and updated every app on my phone and laptop. I even started thinking of what to use my data on. It's quite nice and odd to have unlimited data in this country. The only con of this is the network connection is slow. I'm on the cheapest plan which is 20k unlimited and I only get 20mbps max (2mb/s) on rare occasions when the internet is good it breaks the cap into 5mb/s but quickly goes back to 2mb/s.” - An Airtel User Reviewed

Both Airtel and MTN offer competitive and affordable subscription plans. MTN's subscription bonus model gives it an edge, particularly for pennywise users looking to get value for their purchase. Airtel remains a solid choice for affordability, but MTN’s additional incentives make it a better option.

Coverage Across Nigeria

MTN may be everywhere you go but their 5G network is currently only available in major cities like Lagos, Ibadan, Kano, Benin City, Jos, Abuja, Port Harcourt, Zaria, etc., with the potential to expand to more regions in 2025.

While Airtel performs well in urban centers, MTN’s wider network reach ensures users in less densely populated regions can still enjoy high-speed internet and consistent connectivity. This makes MTN a suitable option for those who value extensive coverage and the ability to stay connected regardless of location.

Battery Capacity

The MTN 5G router is equipped with a 5000mAh battery, providing up to 4 hours of usage on a full charge. This makes it suitable for uninterrupted short-term use during power outages or when portability is required.



Similarly, the Airtel 5G router features a 5000mAh battery, delivering up to 4 hours of performance on a full charge, making it equally reliable for temporary off-grid usage.

When it comes to battery capacity, both Airtel and MTN offer identical specifications. This means that users of either router can expect the same level of battery life.

Where to Buy the MTN and Airtel 5G Routers