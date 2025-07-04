TikToker jailed for bathing on Kano street

A Magistrate Court sitting in the Gyadi Gyadi area of Kano State has sentenced popular TikTok content creator, Umar Hashim, widely known by his online alias Tsulange, to one-year imprisonment for engaging in what the court deemed “indecent conduct” in a public space.

Presiding over the case, Magistrate Hadiza Muhammad Hassan found Hashim guilty of public misconduct following his arrest in June 2025.



The charge was brought against him by the Kano State Censorship Board after he posted a skit showing himself bathing on a public road while wearing a woman’s undergarment.



The video, which quickly went viral, sparked widespread outrage, particularly among conservative groups and religious bodies in the state, who called for immediate action against what they termed “a moral affront to societal values.”