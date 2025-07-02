Veteran actor Tom Njemanze battles prostate cancer, appeals for financial support

Veteran Nollywood actor, Tom Njemanze, is currently in a critical health battle after being diagnosed with prostate cancer, prompting an urgent appeal for financial assistance from colleagues and well-wishers.
Footage shared on Instagram by producer, Stanley Ontop, captured the ailing actor in a hospital bed, visibly frail and connected to an oxygen cylinder and intravenous drips, painting a sobering picture of his condition.
In a heartfelt plea, Stanley shared the actor’s bank details and called on the public to rally around the Nollywood icon.
“Hello guys, one of our Nollywood legends is sick and needs urgent surgery. Sir Tom Njamanze has been diagnosed with prostate cancer, and he needs your support to undergo surgery,” he wrote.
“Nothing is too small, fams. Help our legend live again.”
The post immediately stirred a wave of sympathy and solidarity from fans and fellow entertainers. While many sent prayers and words of encouragement, others expressed concern over the persistent lack of structured healthcare support for ageing actors in Nigeria’s film industry.
Njemanze, who rose to prominence in the 1990s, is celebrated for his compelling performances in classic titles such as Tokunboh, Pounds and Dollars, Atosa, Issakaba, Osuofia in London, Brain Box, and Igbotic Love.
Known for his expressive delivery and commanding screen presence, he remains a cherished figure in Nigerian cinematic history.
This is not the first time producer Stanley Ontop has used his platform to spotlight health emergencies within Nollywood.
In February, he issued a similar call for donations to support actor John Amaefule, who is also battling cancer and reportedly suffered a stroke affecting the left side of his brain, resulting in weakness on the right side of his body.
As fans continue to express their concern, many are also calling on the Actors Guild of Nigeria (AGN) and relevant industry bodies to establish stronger support systems for veteran actors, especially those grappling with life-threatening conditions after years of service to the industry.
For Tom Njemanze, the fight is far from over, but with collective support, there is hope that this Nollywood legend can find healing and return to health.
