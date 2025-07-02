Veteran actor Tom Njemanze battles prostate cancer, appeals for financial support

Veteran Nollywood actor, Tom Njemanze, is currently in a critical health battle after being diagnosed with prostate cancer, prompting an urgent appeal for financial assistance from colleagues and well-wishers.

Footage shared on Instagram by producer, Stanley Ontop, captured the ailing actor in a hospital bed, visibly frail and connected to an oxygen cylinder and intravenous drips, painting a sobering picture of his condition.

In a heartfelt plea, Stanley shared the actor’s bank details and called on the public to rally around the Nollywood icon.

“Hello guys, one of our Nollywood legends is sick and needs urgent surgery. Sir Tom Njamanze has been diagnosed with prostate cancer, and he needs your support to undergo surgery,” he wrote.

“Nothing is too small, fams. Help our legend live again.”