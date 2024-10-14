ADVERTISEMENT
RADP / Pulse Nigeria  >  Lifestyle

5 safest countries in the world you can visit

Anna Ajayi

When planning a trip, safety is one of the most important things to consider.

The safest countries in the world you can visit [AdobeStock]
The safest countries in the world you can visit [AdobeStock]

Travelling is a wonderful way to see new places, meet new people, and learn about different cultures.

Recommended articles

But, safety should be one of the most important things to keep in mind when planning a trip. Everyone wants to enjoy their vacation without worrying about danger.

Thankfully, there are countries around the world known for being very safe for visitors. These places have low crime rates, friendly people, and peaceful environments.

ADVERTISEMENT
Iceland
Iceland People have asked if we saw the northern lights; unfortunately, summer is not the time of year to witness that phenomenon. Instead, we had 24 hours of daylight, which was truly a weird experience. It was just as bright and sunny at 10 p.m. as at 8 a.m., and we had to "create" nighttime by closing the blackout curtains in our stateroom to sleep. Our circadian rhythms were out of whack, but after a few days, we adjusted fairly well.The crew was incredible. They were knowledgeable about the history and science of this remarkable area and well-trained in safety measures on land and water. They ate with and circulated amongst the passengers, and they were attentive to diverse physical capabilities by offering varying levels of exertion on hikes. Business Insider USA

Iceland is ranked as the safest country in the world. This island nation is known for its beautiful natural landscapes, like glaciers, waterfalls, and hot springs. The people in Iceland are friendly and helpful. Crime is very rare, and the country has a strong sense of community. Visitors can explore the capital city, Reykjavik, or take trips to see the Northern Lights.

New Zealand
New Zealand Cape Reinga is a popular tourist destination and a significant place for Mori, according to the New Zealand Department of Conversation: When a person dies, their spirit reaches the area, where an ancient pohutukawa tree is located. Spirits leap from the tree to start their journey to their ancestors in the spiritual homeland. Business Insider USA

New Zealand is famous for its beautiful scenery, including mountains, beaches, and forests. It is also one of the safest countries to visit. The locals, known as Kiwis, are welcoming and laid-back. The country has low crime rates and high-quality healthcare. Adventure seekers can enjoy activities like hiking, skiing, and bungee jumping.

ADVERTISEMENT
Portugal
Portugal Just three hours from Lisbon by train, Porto has some amazing architecture, dining, and drinking. Many visitors enjoy exploring the Ribeira neighborhood. During the day, check out the Lus I Bridge, walk along the Douro River, and visit the adorned Church of So Francisco. At night, the area comes alive with lively dining and entertainment options. Other popular activities include visiting one of the nearby white sandy beaches, taking a wine tour, or booking a river cruise to see the city from another vantage point.I'd be remiss not to mention the delicious food available in the city. I think everyone who visits Porto should try francesinha, a traditional sandwich stuffed and topped with things like ham, Portuguese sausage, steak, cheese, and spicy sauce. Business Insider USA

Located in southern Europe, Portugal is a safe and charming country with a rich history. Visitors can explore ancient castles, enjoy sunny beaches, and taste delicious food. The cities are clean and easy to get around. Portugal has a relaxed atmosphere, and tourists feel very comfortable there.

Austria [CNN]
Austria [CNN] Pulse Nigeria
ADVERTISEMENT

Austria is a country full of culture and natural beauty. It is known for its music, art, and stunning Alps mountains. Cities like Vienna and Salzburg offer historic sites and museums. Austria has low crime rates and excellent public services, making it a safe place for travellers to explore.

Denmark
Denmark One-bedroom apartment size: 554.34 square feetOne-bedroom average price per month: $1,518.47Price per square foot: $2.74A Copenhagen resident's perspective: While Owens, the Connecticut to Copenhagen mover, enjoys raising children in Denmark's capital, she does miss the convenience and lower cost of shopping through Amazon. Business Insider USA

Denmark is a Scandinavian country known for its happy people and high quality of life. The capital city, Copenhagen, is famous for its colourful buildings and bike-friendly streets. Denmark is very safe, with low levels of crime and a strong social system. Visitors can enjoy museums, parks, and modern architecture.

ALSO READ: 7 safest countries in Africa you can visit

ADVERTISEMENT

This content was created with the help of an AI model and verified by the writer.

Anna Ajayi Anna Ajayi Anna Ajayi is a Lifestyle Reporter at Pulse Nigeria. She has a flair for life and people. Reach her at anna.ajayi@pulse.ng

JOIN OUR PULSE COMMUNITY!

Unblock notifications in browser settings.
ADVERTISEMENT

Eyewitness? Submit your stories now via social or:

Email: eyewitness@pulse.ng

Recommended articles

5 foods that keep your stomach full for longer

5 foods that keep your stomach full for longer

Unraveling the fabric of fair compensation for fashion and textile industries workers at the BRICS+ Fashion Summit 2024

Unraveling the fabric of fair compensation for fashion and textile industries workers at the BRICS+ Fashion Summit 2024

5 safest countries in the world you can visit

5 safest countries in the world you can visit

Who nailed it? Rating 5 Ayra Starr makeup recreation

Who nailed it? Rating 5 Ayra Starr makeup recreation

5 Indoor birthday shoot ideas you can do yourself

5 Indoor birthday shoot ideas you can do yourself

Nasarawa teacher, Ifechukwu emerges 2024 Maltina Teacher of the Year…wins ₦10m prize

Nasarawa teacher, Ifechukwu emerges 2024 Maltina Teacher of the Year…wins ₦10m prize

5 animals that don't bleed red

5 animals that don't bleed red

5 common objects everyone leaves in the bathroom you need to remove immediately

5 common objects everyone leaves in the bathroom you need to remove immediately

Why you should never sleep with your phone beside you

Why you should never sleep with your phone beside you

PUMA Nigeria launches Exclusive PUMA x Davido 2.0 Collection

PUMA Nigeria launches Exclusive PUMA x Davido 2.0 Collection

See the best-dressed influencers at Pulse Influencers Awards 2024

See the best-dressed influencers at Pulse Influencers Awards 2024

5 eye movements that reveal your true emotions

5 eye movements that reveal your true emotions

Pulse Sports

‘He no go stop'- Osimhen tells Boniface after another poor Super Eagles performance

‘He no go stop'- Osimhen tells Boniface after another poor Super Eagles performance

Where is Sha'Carri Richardson? Olympic star resurfaces with endearing photo and inspiration from her grandmother's museum

Where is Sha'Carri Richardson? Olympic star resurfaces with endearing photo and inspiration from her grandmother's museum

Libyan authorities hold Super Eagles, officials hostage at the Al Abaq airport in Al Abaq

Libyan authorities hold Super Eagles, officials hostage at the Al Abaq airport in Al Abaq

Ex-Chelsea striker Tammy Abraham desperate to return to Nigeria after rejecting Super Eagles

Ex-Chelsea striker Tammy Abraham desperate to return to Nigeria after rejecting Super Eagles

Super Eagles 1-0 Libya: Nigerians compare Fisayo Dele-Bashiru to legend Jay-Jay Okocha

Super Eagles 1-0 Libya: Nigerians compare Fisayo Dele-Bashiru to legend Jay-Jay Okocha

Nigeria vs Libya: Fisayo is the new Okocha, another Boniface stinker among 3 things we learnt from Super Eagles triumph

Nigeria vs Libya: Fisayo is the new Okocha, another Boniface stinker among 3 things we learnt from Super Eagles triumph

Super Eagles star Victor Boniface matches Okocha’s record

Super Eagles star Victor Boniface matches Okocha’s record

Naija stars abroad: Boniface shines in disappointment as Okoye makes Super Eagles starting claim

Naija stars abroad: Boniface shines in disappointment as Okoye makes Super Eagles starting claim

Victor Osimhen and Tosin Demehin: Super Eagles and Super Falcons stars link up in Galatasaray

Victor Osimhen and Tosin Demehin: Super Eagles and Super Falcons stars link up in Galatasaray

ADVERTISEMENT
ADVERTISEMENT

Trending

Celebrating a decade of innovation, culture & passion at Lagos Cocktail Week 2024

Celebrating a decade of innovation, culture & passion at Lagos Cocktail Week 2024

Are you addicted to food? [AdobeStock]

5 signs you’re addicted to food and what to do about it

The best soups in Nigeria [cookit]

This is the Nigerian tribe with the most delicious soup

Foot binding in China [openendedsocialstudies]

Forget BBLs; Check out 5 painful beauty standards women upheld in ancient times