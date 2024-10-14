5 safest countries in the world you can visit

But, safety should be one of the most important things to keep in mind when planning a trip. Everyone wants to enjoy their vacation without worrying about danger.

Thankfully, there are countries around the world known for being very safe for visitors. These places have low crime rates, friendly people, and peaceful environments.

1. Iceland

Iceland is ranked as the safest country in the world. This island nation is known for its beautiful natural landscapes, like glaciers, waterfalls, and hot springs. The people in Iceland are friendly and helpful. Crime is very rare, and the country has a strong sense of community. Visitors can explore the capital city, Reykjavik, or take trips to see the Northern Lights.

2. New Zealand

New Zealand is famous for its beautiful scenery, including mountains, beaches, and forests. It is also one of the safest countries to visit. The locals, known as Kiwis, are welcoming and laid-back. The country has low crime rates and high-quality healthcare. Adventure seekers can enjoy activities like hiking, skiing, and bungee jumping.

3. Portugal

Located in southern Europe, Portugal is a safe and charming country with a rich history. Visitors can explore ancient castles, enjoy sunny beaches, and taste delicious food. The cities are clean and easy to get around. Portugal has a relaxed atmosphere, and tourists feel very comfortable there.

4. Austria

Austria is a country full of culture and natural beauty. It is known for its music, art, and stunning Alps mountains. Cities like Vienna and Salzburg offer historic sites and museums. Austria has low crime rates and excellent public services, making it a safe place for travellers to explore.

5. Denmark

Denmark is a Scandinavian country known for its happy people and high quality of life. The capital city, Copenhagen, is famous for its colourful buildings and bike-friendly streets. Denmark is very safe, with low levels of crime and a strong social system. Visitors can enjoy museums, parks, and modern architecture.

