The 5 oldest churches to be built on Nigerian soil

Christianity came into the country with colonialism in the 19th century and was accepted by the people alongside other changes brought by the colonialists.

As Christianity gained wider acceptance, missionaries established physical structures known as churches.

Here are the oldest churches in Nigeria

1. St. Anthony Church and Monastery (1690)

It's no surprise that the first church in Nigeria is Catholic.

Nigeria's first Catholic church or monastery is at Ode-Itsekiri (Big-Warri) in the Warri South Local Government Area.

It was named St. Anthony's Monastery but locally referred to as "Satoni," was founded by Rev. Pattazio and constructed between 1690 and 1692.

2. The Methodist Church of Nigeria (1842)

The Methodist Church of Nigeria was founded in 1842 by British Wesleyan missionaries, they played a significant role in introducing Christianity to Nigeria.

He first stepped foot in Bagadry under Thomas Birch Freeman's leadership; the church spread rapidly, laying the groundwork for future missionary activities.

3. The Church Missionary Society (CMS) - Anglican Church (1842)

British missionaries founded the Anglican Church in Nigeria (CMS) in 1842 with the goals of converting native people and providing formal education.

They quickly dispersed around the entire country after establishing their first headquarters in Badagry, Lagos.

Samuel Ajayi Crowther, a freed slave, became the first Anglican bishop and an important figure in Nigeria's Christian history. He translated the Bible into Yoruba.

4. The Presbyterian Church of Nigeria (1846)

The Presbyterian Church, founded in Nigeria in 1846 under the direction of Reverend Hope Waddell, was not just a religious organisation but a tool for education and social change.

The church helped to establish schools and hospitals in Nigeria.

5. The Qua Iboe Church (United Evangelical Church) (1887)

The United Evangelical Church, also known as Qua Iboe Church, is a Christian denomination in Nigeria, founded by Irish missionary Samuel Alexander Bill in 1887.

It began as a non-denominational evangelical mission and swiftly grew to give local communities healthcare, education, and the gospel.