5 ancient Ibadan buildings still standing strong since the 1800s and 1900s

Temi Iwalaiye

Here are five ancient buildings in Ibadan that are still in existence today.

St Peter's Anglican Church, Aremo [infoaboutnigeriancompanies]
St Peter's Anglican Church, Aremo [infoaboutnigeriancompanies]

Ibadan, Oyo State often called the city of brown roofs, feels like stepping into a time capsule filled with historic buildings.

These structures, many built decades ago, still stand today, serving as a testament to the city's rich cultural and historical preservation.

This old architecture is not a sign of stagnation but a reflection of Ibadan's commitment to safeguarding its heritage. Similarly, many European cities have retained their mediaeval charm.

Mapo Hall is one of the oldest buildings in Ibadan [Tripadvisor]
Mapo Hall is one of the oldest buildings in Ibadan [Tripadvisor] Pulse Nigeria

Mapo Hall, an ancient town hall in Ibadan City, is a colonial-style building located beside Bere Market. It was constructed in 1929 during the colonial era and commissioned by Captain Ross.

It is known for its seven columns, representing the seven hills of the city. Renovated in 2008, it serves as a museum showcasing Ibadan history, featuring pictures of rulers from the first to the current one and colonial era relics.

Cocoa dome is one of the oldest buildings in Ibadan [helloibadan]
Cocoa dome is one of the oldest buildings in Ibadan [helloibadan] Pulse Nigeria

The Western Region government built the 26-story Cocoa House in 1965 in Dugbe, Ibadan. Odu'a Investment Company owned the building, formerly the highest structure in tropical Africa.

The structure, once called "Ile Awon Agbe," was destroyed by fire in 1985 but rehabilitated in 1992.

It now serves as the home for social events, broadcasting companies, and large corporations. The Heritage Museum, commonly referred to as the Odu'a Historical Museum and Hall of Fame, can be found in the skyscraper's penthouse.

Bower's Memorial Tower [Shuttershock]
Bower’s Memorial Tower [Shuttershock] Pulse Nigeria

This tower is a historical landmark that displays Ibadan's brown iron roofs in all their glory.

Captain Robert Lister Bower, for whom the tower is named, unveiled Bower's Tower in 1936. The Ibadan Native Authority built the tower, which features 47 spiral stairs and rises over sixty feet high, perched atop Oke Are Hill in Igbo Agala, Ibadan.

It offers a panoramic view of Ibadan's four corners, including the City's Gate, the University College Hospital, the University of Ibadan, and many other landmarks.

ALSO READ: Bower's tower: A historical monument in Ibadan

St David Cathedral has been in existence for over 170 years [punch]
St David Cathedral has been in existence for over 170 years [punch] Pulse Nigeria

This church is the oldest in Ibadan and possibly other western states in Nigeria. It was founded by the late German missionary and evangelist David Hiderer on April 27, 1853.

He ran the church with the help of his interpreter, the late Rev. Daniel Olubi, who became the first indigenous vicar of the church.

It is located at Oluyole, Ibadan.

St Peter's Anglican Church, Aremo [infoaboutnigeriancompanies]
St Peter's Anglican Church, Aremo [infoaboutnigeriancompanies] Pulse Nigeria

ALSO READ: 5 things to expect when you enter Ibadan Micra cabs

This cathedral is a majestic building made with stone bricks and is located in Aremo, Ibadan. It is one of the oldest Anglican churches in Ibadan, as it was established in 1895. The architecture is beautiful and very similar to European cathedrals.

Ultimately, experiencing these beautiful buildings yourself will surely create lifelong memories.

