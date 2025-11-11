It’s 8:47 p.m. on a Sunday. You’re halfway through a Netflix show, scrolling through memes, when that familiar knot hits your chest. Monday is coming.



You start thinking about traffic, deadlines, and your job’s instability. Before you know it, your peaceful Sunday turns into a mini anxiety fest. Sound familiar? You’re not alone, because nobody likes Monday. But what if Sunday nights didn’t have to feel this way? What if you could actually end the weekend calm and wake up Monday feeling like you’ve got your life together? That’s where the Sunday Reset Routine comes in. It’s a simple, soothing night ritual designed to help you prepare, recharge, and wake up peaceful.

What Exactly Is a Sunday Reset Routine (And Why You Need One)

A Sunday Reset isn’t about candles and affirmations, although they are also effective vices. It’s about creating a calm transition between your weekend and your workweek. Think of it as giving yourself a soft landing before the madness begins again, especially in Nigeria, where work-life balance often feels like a myth.

The Sunday Reset Night Routine That Actually Works

1. Declutter Your Space and Mind

Start with your physical space. Fold those clothes on the chair. Wash the dishes. Tidy up your work bag. A clean environment helps your mind feel lighter. You don’t have to deep clean. Fifteen minutes of resetting your space can make Monday morning less overwhelming.

2. Prep for the Week

Monday mornings are already stressful. Don’t add “What will I eat?” or “What will I wear?” to the list. Instead of worrying about it, get ahead of it. Write down your to-dos, pick an outfit, pack your bag, do a quick meal prep, and sort your transport fare. If you’re working remotely, do these things as well and tidy up your workspace. Nothing beats starting the week with something simple and energising.

3. Unplug and Reset Your Mind

After a week of constant scrolling and internet drama, your mind deserves quiet. Take a few minutes for yourself. Do your skincare, journal, or even pray. Use what you have: apply shea butter, light a candle, or just sit in silence and breathe. It’s a simple self-care habit that helps you feel calm.

4. Wind Down and Sleep Early

By 10 p.m., start sending signals to your body that it’s bedtime. Play a soft Afrobeats or lo-fi playlist, dim your lights, and keep your phone away from your bed. Try sipping warm tea or just reflecting on what went well during the weekend. Sleep is the ultimate reset. If you sleep well on Sunday night, you will wake up refreshed on Monday Morning.

Bonus: Tiny Habits That Make a Big Difference

Here are a few underrated things you can do to make your Sunday Reset even smoother: Stop doomscrolling before bed (that X thread can wait).



Plug your phone in across the room to resist midnight scrolling.



Do a 7-minute exercise to dispel negative and anxious energies.

The Ultimate Sunday Reset Checklist

Before you begin, play upbeat music to liven your mood. Burna’s “23”, Ayra Starr’s “Commas” or “bruxXTN’s "Paid to Exist” can make the entire process feel lighter. Wash dishes and do the laundry.



Make your bed and arrange your bedside area.



Clean and arrange your desk or workspace.



Empty bins and sweep your room or apartment. Prep your meal (rice, stew, or protein) or run errands to stock up on food for the week



Pre-cut fruits or make smoothie packs.



Refill water bottles for the fridge.



Stock small snacks for work (biscuits, fruit, coffee, gum). Pick out your outfits and iron them.

Place your shoes by the door.



Pack your work bag: ID, laptop, charger, pad or tampon, wipes, earphones, sanitiser, cash, and umbrella.

Lay out your keys, wallet, and phone where you can find them.



Withdraw your transport fare, and refill your fuel or your Transport (BRT) card. Write down your top 3 priorities for Monday (backlog of tasks)



Check your calendar for meetings, classes, or deadlines.

Take a warm bath or shower.



Moisturise.

Turn off app notifications for the night.



Plug in your phone across the room. Do a short stretch or prayer session.



Journal or write one thing you’re grateful for.



Dim or turn off the lights, light a candle, or lie on your back for a few minutes.



Set your “wake-up” alarm 15 minutes earlier than usual (you know why).

