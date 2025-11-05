Every time you start or finish a project, your chest tightens with something deeper than fear. You know you’ve worked hard, maybe even nailed it, but somehow it never feels enough. You look around at your confident colleagues and wonder how they make it look so easy. Everyone seems sure of themselves, while you feel out of control, like a fraud about to be exposed. That’s what impostor syndrome at work feels like, and many young Nigerians know that feeling too well.

What Exactly Is Impostor Syndrome?

Impostor syndrome (imposter syndrome) is that sneaky feeling that you don’t belong in a place you’ve rightfully earned. It’s that persistent fear that your success is just luck, and any day now, someone will find out you’re not as capable as they think.

Read Next: How to Recover From Burnout and Get Your Energy Back .

ADVERTISEMENT

Why Does It Hit So Hard?

Because our society is built on “hustle culture”. Everyone’s chasing success fast: new car, new job, soft life . And when you finally get your breakthrough, instead of celebrating, you start wondering if you really deserve it. Add social media pressure where everyone seems to be “winning”, and you’ve got the perfect recipe for self-doubt . Philippa from The Guardian says that imposter syndrome is not entirely a bad thing. She emphasised that it means you're doing something new that you just aren't used to yet.

Read Next: Toxic Jobs are Making Nigerians Sick .

Common Signs You’re Dealing With Impostor Syndrome

ADVERTISEMENT

Not sure if that’s what you’re feeling? These are a few signs: You constantly overwork to “prove” yourself.



You find it hard to accept compliments or praise.



You avoid new challenges because you fear failure.



You feel like your achievements are just “luck”.



You worry that one mistake will expose you as a “fraud”. If you nodded along to at least three, chances are you’re dealing with impostor syndrome, and it’s time to tackle it head-on.

How to Overcome Impostor Syndrome at Work

Overcoming impostor syndrome isn’t about suddenly feeling 100 per cent confident. It’s about learning to manage self-doubt so it doesn’t control you. Here’s what works:

ADVERTISEMENT

1. Reframe Your Thoughts

Stop saying, “I got lucky.” Instead, remind yourself, “I worked hard for this.” Luck may open a door, but skill keeps it open.

2. Keep a “Brag File”

Documentation is key. Create a folder on your phone or laptop where you save good feedback, completed projects, or kind words from clients or bosses.



On days you feel like you’re not doing enough, read through it and boost your confidence .

3. Talk About It

ADVERTISEMENT

The best way to silence shame is to share it. You’ll be surprised how many people feel the same way. Talking about impostor syndrome makes it lose power.



However, resist the urge to share with just anyone, as many people are not emotionally intelligent.

4. Find a Mentor

Seek people who’ve been where you are. Mentors don’t just offer advice; they remind you that your fears are normal and temporary.



Since they are years ahead of you, they can also offer practical tips to keep you anchored.

5. Stop the Comparison Trap

ADVERTISEMENT

Your friend might buy a car this year; you might be investing in a course. Your colleagues might be doing great; you’re doing your best as well. Everyone’s pace is different. Grace doesn’t rush.

6. Critically Assess Your Feelings

While reading Philippa’s take on impostor syndrome at work, I had a mini epiphany: what if that “impostor” feeling isn’t always lying to you?



Sometimes, it’s your mind’s way of hinting that you’re not performing at your full potential. Don’t get it twisted. It doesn’t mean you’re a fraud. It might just mean you’ve been under-challenged or under-utilising your skills. Take a moment to honestly assess your work, spot the gaps, and identify where you can improve. Growth is all about recognising when you can do better and taking action to get there.

When to Seek Help

ADVERTISEMENT

Sometimes, impostor syndrome grows into full-blown anxiety or burnout. If you constantly feel drained, struggle to focus, or lose motivation, it might be time to seek help. You can reach out to mental health platforms like the Mentally Aware Nigeria Initiative (MANI). Therapy isn’t only for people “who’ve gone mad”; it’s for anyone trying to find peace and balance.

Final Thoughts

Every successful professional, from the influencer to the tech founder and banker, has doubted themselves at some point. What separates them from the rest is that they didn’t let fear stop them. So, the next time you catch yourself thinking, “I don’t deserve this,” remember: You do. You earned it. You belong here. And if you ever forget, go back to your brag file and remind yourself. Receipts don’t lie.