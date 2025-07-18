This one is for those weekends where you want to do nothing but laze around, sleep off while reading a book , and…you know, relax. Your skin , your mood, your body; all of it. If the week left you tired, overstimulated, or just craving peace, then building a self-care cart is the soft reset you need. No, it doesn’t have to be complicated or too expensive. It just needs the right mix of comfort, hydration, calm, and a little indulgence. These 10 self-care essentials are easy to use, low-effort, and available in Nigeria. Jump right in to see what you need to stay in, slow down, and still feel refreshed by Monday.

1. SKIN1004 Madagascar Centella Tea-Trica Relaxing Mask

Shop BuyBetter ₦12,000 (24ml) If your face feels puffy, greasy, or just tired-looking after a long week, this mask is a game-changer. It’s soaked in Centella Asiatica: a calming plant extract known to soothe irritation and help skin bounce back after stress. The formula is lightweight and doesn’t leave a sticky finish, which makes it perfect for hot nights.

2. Garnier SkinActive Moisture Bomb Sheet Mask

Shop TOS Nigeria ₦5,225 This one does exactly what the name says: hydrates like a bomb. It’s infused with hyaluronic acid, a skin-plumping ingredient that helps dry, dull skin look alive again. It’s also super cooling. To get more out of it, store it in the fridge before using, and thank us later. It's one of the best for after sun exposure or during PMS, when your skin tends to act up.

3. Yogi Tea Stress Relief

Shop iHerb ₦8,835.28 (₦552.21 per serving) Not every tea helps you unwind, but this one was blended specifically for that purpose. It’s caffeine-free and includes calming herbs like lavender, chamomile, and lemon balm. Honey adds a touch of sweetness, so you can sip without needing sugar. Lovely for post-shower moments or winding down before bed.

4. Dr Teal’s Epsom Salt Soak for Glow & Radiance

Shop Nectar Beauty Hub ₦9000 This one does double duty: it relaxes sore muscles and helps your body feel lighter. Just add a scoop to a bucket of hot water and soak your feet. The Vitamin C and citrus oils add a refreshing scent, but the real magic is in the Epsom salt, which draws out tension and makes you feel like you’ve walked less than you did. Add Dettol if you want an antibacterial boost.

5. TIAM Snail & Azulene Sleeping Mask

Shop TOS Nigeria ₦17,100 This leave-on mask is perfect for lazy self-care. You don’t have to rinse it out; just apply it and sleep. The snail mucin hydrates and helps heal damaged skin, while azulene (derived from chamomile) reduces redness and calms inflammation. If your face looks stressed, overheated, or dull, this mask brings it back overnight. It's lightweight enough for humid weather and works even if you have oily skin.

6. Heated Handheld Massager

Shop Body Fit ₦85,000 (sale) The muscle aches and back pains you get from sitting upright for so long? Ughh, I know. This is your fix. A handheld percussion massager with a heating option goes deep enough to relieve tension from sitting too long or standing all day. You don’t need anyone to help; just point, press, and let it do its thing. It’s an investment, but one use during a Sunday wind-down routine, and you’ll understand why it earns a spot in the cart.

7. Compression Socks (Knee Length)

Shop EveryMedical ₦15,000 If you’ve been walking around Lagos in sandals or standing in traffic for hours, these socks will feel like therapy. They improve blood flow and reduce swelling, especially if you’re always on your feet. Slide them on after your foot soak and chill. Your legs will be grateful you did.

8. Journal

Shop Iwemi ₦3000 Journaling sounds like work only when you take it too seriously. Treat it as a brain dump, scribble incoherent things when you don’t know what to write, and enjoy it. A simple A5 journal is enough to help you empty the mental clutter, things you forgot, overthought, or didn’t say. No structure needed. Just write what comes. It’s one of the cheapest but most underrated forms of self-care.

9. Oversized Tee or Soft Loungewear

Comfortable clothes are non-negotiable for a restful weekend. It doesn’t have to be a fancy matching set; even an oversized tee or breathable wrapper can do the job. The goal is to wear something that feels free, not tight jeans that remind you of stress. If you’re not relaxed in your clothes, your body won’t relax either.

10. Your Phone on DND

Okay, not a product, but still useful. A restful weekend doesn’t just come from what you buy, but what you block out. Turn on Do Not Disturb for a few hours, silence group chats, and stop doom-scrolling. Pair this with your tea, your journal, or your sleep mask. You’ll be surprised how much more rested you feel just by unplugging for a bit.