In Nigeria, many women have broken the stereotype and built successful businesses, proving that hard work, determination, and passion can lead to great success regardless of gender. These women have created wealth for themselves and inspired many others to chase their dreams. They have faced challenges, including gender bias and societal expectations. Their stories are proof that with the right mindset, women can achieve anything. In honour of Women’s Month, let’s celebrate five Nigerian women who have excelled in business and entrepreneurship. 1. Folorunso Alakija

Folorunso Alakija is one of the richest women in Africa, but her journey to success was not easy. She started in the fashion industry, where she built a luxury brand, Supreme Stitches, before moving into the oil business. Today, she is the founder of Famfa Oil, one of the most successful oil companies in Nigeria.

2. Ibukun Awosika

Ibukun Awosika made history as the first female Chairperson of First Bank of Nigeria. But before reaching this position, she had already built a successful business in furniture manufacturing. As the founder of The Chair Centre Group, she turned a simple idea into a thriving company. Awosika is also a mentor, author, and public speaker. She encourages women to be bold, take risks, and believe in themselves. Through her leadership, she has paved the way for more women to excel in the corporate world. 3. Mo Abudu

Mo Abudu is the woman behind EbonyLife TV, a media company that has changed the way African stories are told. Before starting her media empire, she worked in human resources but later followed her passion for storytelling. Today, EbonyLife produces world-class movies and TV shows that celebrate African culture. Her journey was not easy, but she stayed focused. Now, she is one of the most influential women in African media.

4. Tara Fela-Durotoye

Tara Fela-Durotoye is the founder of House of Tara, a beauty brand that has empowered many women in Nigeria. She started small, selling makeup from her home, but her passion and vision helped her build a multi-million-naira business. House of Tara is not just a brand—it is a movement. It has trained thousands of makeup artists and created job opportunities for women across Nigeria. 5. Adenike Ogunlesi

Adenike Ogunlesi is the founder of Ruff ‘n’ Tumble, a leading children’s clothing brand in Nigeria. Her journey started when she couldn’t find good-quality clothes for her children, so she decided to make them herself. What started as a small home business is now a successful brand loved by many Nigerian families. These five women have shown that success is possible, no matter the challenges. They have built businesses, created jobs, and inspired others to dream big. Their stories prove that women are not just capable of excelling in business—they are changing the world.

As we celebrate International Women’s Month, let’s honour these incredible women and many others who continue to make an impact. To all the women out there with big dreams, let their stories remind you that nothing is impossible. Keep pushing, keep believing, and one day, you too will be celebrated.