8 Korean celebrities with the shortest marriages

The heart-fluttering romance we see in K-dramas doesn’t always mirror reality, as some of our favorite stars have faced real-life divorces.

Maintaining a lasting marriage in the fast-paced world of Korean entertainment is no easy feat, with many high-profile unions ending in heartbreak, some in just days.

ALSO READ: How these lucky women met their billionaire husbands

These brief unions often attract significant public attention, highlighting the challenges celebrities face in balancing personal lives with public scrutiny. Here are some of the shortest marriages among Korean celebrities:

1. Lee Min-young and Lee Chan – 12 Days

Actress Lee Min-young and actor Lee Chan hold the record for one of the shortest marriages in K-entertainment history, lasting just 12 days. The couple married in December 2006, but soon separated due to irreconcilable differences. Their whirlwind romance and quick divorce shocked fans. Some of their notable works are Love and Ambition (2006), My Rosy Life (2005).

2. Myung Se-bin and Kang Ho-sung – 5 Months

Actress Myung Se-bin married lawyer Kang Ho-sung in August 2007, but by January 2008, they had already filed for divorce. The couple cited personality differences as the reason for their split after just five months of marriage. Her notable works include Into the Sunlight (1999), The King's Woman (2003), Secret House (2022).

3. Heo Dong-won – 1 Year

Actor Heo Dong-won experienced a short-lived marriage that lasted approximately one year. Details about his ex-spouse and the reasons for their separation remain private, as the actor prefers to keep his personal life out of the spotlight. His notable works include: Hot Stove League (2019), The King: Eternal Monarch (2020), The Roundup (2022).

4. Chae Jung-an and Kim Sang-cheol – 1 Year and 6 Months

Actress Chae Jung-an married marketing executive Kim Sang-cheol in 2005, but the marriage ended in 2007 after just one year and six months. The couple cited differences in personalities and lifestyles as the reason for their divorce. Her notable works include: Coffee Prince (2007), Suits (2018), Man to Man (2017).

5. Song Hye-kyo and Song Joong-ki – 1 Year and 8 Months

The "Song-Song couple", one of Korea’s most beloved celebrity pairings, met on the set of Descendants of the Sun and married in October 2017. However, by June 2019, they announced their divorce, lasting only one year and eight months. The couple cited personality differences as the reason for their separation. Their notable works include: Song Hye-kyo: Descendants of the Sun (2016), Full House (2004), The Glory (2022). Song Joong-ki: Descendants of the Sun (2016), Vincenzo (2021), Reborn Rich (2022).

6. Jung Gyu-woon and Seo Yoon-jeong – 2 Years

Actor Jung Gyu-woon tied the knot with Seo Yoon-jeong, a former model turned web designer, in April 2014. However, after two years, the couple divorced in March 2016 due to irreconcilable differences. Despite the quick end to his first marriage, Jung later remarried in 2017. His notable works include: Oh My Venus (2015), Birth of a Beauty (2014), Wonderful Mama (2013).

7. Lee Dong-gun and Jo Yoon-hee – 3 Years

Actors Lee Dong-gun and Jo Yoon-hee fell in love while filming The Gentlemen of Wolgyesu Tailor Shop and married in May 2017. They had a daughter later that year, but by May 2020, they divorced, ending their three-year marriage. Their notable works include: Lee Dong-gun: Lovers in Paris (2004), Marry Him If You Dare (2013), Queen for Seven Days (2017). Jo Yoon-hee: My Husband Got a Family (2012), The Gentlemen of Wolgyesu Tailor Shop (2016).

8. Ahn Jae-hyun and Koo Hye-sun – 3 Years

Actors Ahn Jae-hyun and Koo Hye-sun met on the set of Blood and married in May 2016. Their relationship turned messy in 2019, with a highly publicized divorce battle. The marriage lasted three years, with both citing irreconcilable differences. Their notable works include: Ahn Jae-hyun: Blood (2015), Cinderella and the Four Knights (2016). Koo Hye-sun: Boys Over Flowers (2009), Angel Eyes (2014).

These short-lived celebrity marriages serve as a reminder that love in the public eye comes with its own set of challenges. While some stars found love again, others continue to focus on their careers.