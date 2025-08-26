If you had to name the top three quick snacks on Nigerian streets, shawarma would easily make the list, right next to suya and fries (puff puff, akara, buns, etc).

Shawarma means different things to different people. It could be your late-night go-to meal, a hangout snack, and a quick choice for anyone craving something fast, filling, and flavourful. Nigerians may have embraced and reinvented it as their own, but shawarma isn’t originally ours.

So, how did a Middle Eastern delicacy travel across continents to become one of the most beloved street food staples in Nigeria?

Which Country Invented Shawarma?

Shawarma traces its origins to the 19th-century Turkish döner kebab. This is the technique of stacking seasoned meat on a vertical rotisserie, letting it cook slowly as it turns, and it was first perfected in Turkey. From there, the idea spread across the Middle East.

The word “shawarma” itself comes from the Turkish word çevirme, meaning turning, which refers to the rotating spit on which the meat cooks. As the dish moved through regions like Lebanon, Syria, and Palestine, it took on different flavours and styles.

While the cooking style began in Turkey, it was Lebanon that popularised shawarma in the Middle East. Lebanese immigrants carried the recipe abroad, adapting it to suit local tastes wherever they settled.

Who Brought Shawarma To Nigeria?

The Lebanese. The first recorded Lebanese settler, Elias Khoury (Ilyas al-Khuri), arrived in Lagos around 1890, and the immigrant wave began as they were all drawn by economic opportunities. Lebanese families began to settle in Nigeria, establishing small businesses and retail shops. And over time, they became a vibrant part of Nigerian life, especially in Lagos and Kano.

Along with trade and entrepreneurship, they brought elements of their food culture, including shawarma, a traditional Lebanese dish. Over time, Nigerians embraced the meal wholeheartedly, experimenting with flavours, sauces, and fillings to create a bolder, spicier, and more satisfying version that is Nigerian.

Nigerian Shawarma vs. Lebanese Shawarma

Though Nigerian shawarma owes its existence to Lebanese settlers, it has taken on a distinct local identity and they are:

Meat choices : Lebanese shawarma typically uses lamb, chicken, or beef, marinated with a mix of garlic, vinegar, and spices. Nigerian shawarma often includes beef or chicken but sometimes adds sausages for extra flavor.

Wraps and fillings : Traditional Lebanese versions are simple with flatbread, meat, tahini, pickles, and garlic sauce. Nigerian shawarma, on the other hand, is heavier, usually wrapped in pita or tortilla, and stuffed with coleslaw, ketchup, mayonnaise, and even hot pepper for a spicy kick.

Serving style: In Lebanon, shawarma is often served as small, quick bites. In Nigeria, it has evolved into a full meal that is chunkier, saucier, and made to satisfy big appetites.

This fusion of Middle Eastern technique with Nigerian flavours has made shawarma not just a borrowed snack, but a truly Nigerian street food.