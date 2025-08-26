Shawarma has earned its place as a top-tier quick meal, but you don’t have to wait in line at your favourite roadside spot everytime you are craving it.

With the right ingredients and steps, you can make delicious Nigerian shawarma at home. While the dish originated in the Middle East , Nigerians have reinvented it with a unique twist that is saucier, spicier, and often loaded with extras like sausages, coleslaw, and hot pepper.

ALSO READ: How to cook 6 different types of pepper soups

How To Make Nigerian Shawarma At Home

First off, you start with your meat marinade and for that, you would need the following ingredients:

ADVERTISEMENT

500g chicken breast or beef (thinly sliced)

2 cloves garlic (minced)

1 teaspoon ginger (grated)

2 tablespoons vegetable oil

1 tablespoon vinegar or lemon juice

1 teaspoon curry powder

1 teaspoon thyme

1 teaspoon paprika or cayenne pepper

½ teaspoon black pepper

Salt to taste

The Nigerian shawarma ingredients you need. [Gemini]

YOU MIGHT LIKE: How to make Nigerian fried rice

For the filling and the wrap, you would need:

4 large pita breads or tortillas

2 medium sausages

1 cup shredded cabbage (coleslaw mix)

1 medium carrot (grated)

1 medium cucumber (sliced into strips)

Ketchup (3 tablespoons)

Mayonnaise (3 tablespoons)

Spicy chili sauce (optional, for extra heat)

ADVERTISEMENT

Cooking Instructions

Step 1: Marinate and Cook the Meat

In a bowl, combine the chicken or beef with garlic, ginger, oil, vinegar/lemon juice, and spices.

Mix well and allow to marinate for at least 1–2 hours (overnight for best flavour).

Heat a pan or grill, add a little oil, and cook the marinated meat until tender and slightly charred.

ADVERTISEMENT

Step 2: Prepare the Sausages

Lightly fry or grill the sausages until golden brown.

Slice them lengthwise or leave them whole so they fit nicely into the wrap.

Step 3: Make the Coleslaw Filling

ADVERTISEMENT

In a bowl, combine shredded cabbage, grated carrot, and cucumber strips.

Add mayonnaise (and a little ketchup if desired) to make it creamy.

Mix well and set aside.

Step 4: Assemble Your Shawarma

Warm your pita bread or tortilla lightly in a dry pan.

Spread a mix of ketchup and mayonnaise across the bread.

Add a layer of coleslaw.

Place cooked meat strips on top.

Add sausage.

Drizzle with chili sauce or extra mayo/ketchup for more flavor.

Roll the wrap tightly, folding in the sides as you go.

ADVERTISEMENT

Step 5: Toast and Serve

Place the rolled shawarma on a hot dry pan or sandwich press for 1–2 minutes to seal and warm it through.

Slice in half and serve hot.

Additional Tips

Use chicken breast for a softer bite, or beef for a richer flavour.

Don’t skip the marinade, this is where the flavour comes alive.

Nigerian shawarma is all about sauces, so don’t be shy with mayo, ketchup, and chili.

For a smoky street-style taste, grill your meat instead of frying.